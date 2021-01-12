Romeo Delight To Play Sellersville Theater

The ultimate Van Halen Tribute and ROMEO DELIGHT will play the Sellersville Theater, with a special show honoring the legacy of Eddie Van Halen, on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Per Romeo Delight's Buddy Branch, "This is a special show dedicated to the memory and unique prowess of Eddie Van Halen."

This Romeo Delight concert follows a similar Eddie Van Halen-tribute show in Vineland, New Jersey last month.

Says Branch, "With proper protocols and social-distancing, the Jersey-show was a great success."

Romeo Delight, the #1 Van Halen-tribute band, has been performing a series of Eddie Van Halen-tributes in the last several months.

While seating limited is extremely limited, Sellersville's has been open for random concerts.