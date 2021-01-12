Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Romeo Delight To Play Sellersville Theater

The concert takes place on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Jan. 12, 2021  

The ultimate Van Halen Tribute and ROMEO DELIGHT will play the Sellersville Theater, with a special show honoring the legacy of Eddie Van Halen, on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Per Romeo Delight's Buddy Branch, "This is a special show dedicated to the memory and unique prowess of Eddie Van Halen."

This Romeo Delight concert follows a similar Eddie Van Halen-tribute show in Vineland, New Jersey last month.

Says Branch, "With proper protocols and social-distancing, the Jersey-show was a great success."

Romeo Delight, the #1 Van Halen-tribute band, has been performing a series of Eddie Van Halen-tributes in the last several months.

While seating limited is extremely limited, Sellersville's has been open for random concerts.


