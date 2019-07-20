Rogue Theater Festival Is Making A Wave

Come join us for 4 nights of fun with the Rogue Theater Festival, August 15th - 18th. From plays to improv to burlesque shows you're sure to have a blast. We give playwrights from all over the platform to present their original work right here in New York City. Please come out to support these emerging playwrights as everyone has a story to tell. Rogue Theater Festival is excited to be making a splash into the NYC festival scene. We are proud to bring to life pieces that have never seen the stage before and seasoned pieces that have been performed all over the world.. Let's make a wave!

Thursday, August 15th

The Flying Dutchman Boards the Staten Island Ferry

By: Larry Rinkel - 7-7:30pm

The Bomb

By: Brian O'Neil- 7:30-8pm

Still, Birth

By: Robyne Parrish and Coley Campany- 8-8:30pm

The Carpenter, The Flood and The Fart

By: Larry Rinkel- 8:30-9p,

The Little Street Artist

By: Dali Carvajal- 9-9:30pm

Friday, August 16th

29LIVES

By: Chris Wade- 7-8pm

Almost Maimed

By: Rebecca Kane- 9-10pm

Saturday, August 17th

Comedy Burlesque

By: Dustin Schlairet- 2-2:30pm

Life of Curtie- Death of Pep the Cat

By: Lisa Yapp- 2:30-2:45pm

Stalling

By: Maggie Pecorino- 2:45-3:40pm

Backpacking

By: Kasey Tympanick- 3:30-4pm

Prince: Musical Improv

By: Lisa Yapp- 4-4:30pm

Who's Paying

By: Talitha McDougall Jones- 7-7:30pm

Black Coffee Politics

By: Gary Holman- 7:30-8pm

EEEEEEE

By: Emily Abrams- 8-9pm

Sunday, August 18th

Annie and Kleptos

By: Carly Polistina- 2-3pm

Fucknut (Happy New Year)

By: Ryan Sans- 3-3:45pm

Prince: Musical Improv

By: Lisa Yapp- 3:45-4:15pm

Unbossed & Unbowed

By: Ingrid Griffith- 4:14-5:15pm

Tickets are available on Brown Paper Tickets or can be bought with cash/venmo at the door. For more information on the festival please visit our Facebook or the 13th St. Repertory Theater Website!





