Rogue Theater Festival Is Making A Wave
Come join us for 4 nights of fun with the Rogue Theater Festival, August 15th - 18th. From plays to improv to burlesque shows you're sure to have a blast. We give playwrights from all over the platform to present their original work right here in New York City. Please come out to support these emerging playwrights as everyone has a story to tell. Rogue Theater Festival is excited to be making a splash into the NYC festival scene. We are proud to bring to life pieces that have never seen the stage before and seasoned pieces that have been performed all over the world.. Let's make a wave!
Thursday, August 15th
The Flying Dutchman Boards the Staten Island Ferry
By: Larry Rinkel - 7-7:30pm
The Bomb
By: Brian O'Neil- 7:30-8pm
Still, Birth
By: Robyne Parrish and Coley Campany- 8-8:30pm
The Carpenter, The Flood and The Fart
By: Larry Rinkel- 8:30-9p,
The Little Street Artist
By: Dali Carvajal- 9-9:30pm
Friday, August 16th
29LIVES
By: Chris Wade- 7-8pm
Almost Maimed
By: Rebecca Kane- 9-10pm
Saturday, August 17th
Comedy Burlesque
By: Dustin Schlairet- 2-2:30pm
Life of Curtie- Death of Pep the Cat
By: Lisa Yapp- 2:30-2:45pm
Stalling
By: Maggie Pecorino- 2:45-3:40pm
Backpacking
By: Kasey Tympanick- 3:30-4pm
Prince: Musical Improv
By: Lisa Yapp- 4-4:30pm
Who's Paying
By: Talitha McDougall Jones- 7-7:30pm
Black Coffee Politics
By: Gary Holman- 7:30-8pm
EEEEEEE
By: Emily Abrams- 8-9pm
Sunday, August 18th
Annie and Kleptos
By: Carly Polistina- 2-3pm
Fucknut (Happy New Year)
By: Ryan Sans- 3-3:45pm
Prince: Musical Improv
By: Lisa Yapp- 3:45-4:15pm
Unbossed & Unbowed
By: Ingrid Griffith- 4:14-5:15pm
Tickets are available on Brown Paper Tickets or can be bought with cash/venmo at the door. For more information on the festival please visit our Facebook or the 13th St. Repertory Theater Website!