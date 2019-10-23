Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Denny Laine Announced At The Iridium, December 7

Denny Laine, two-time GrammyAward winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and founding member of both The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney's post-Beatles band, Wings, will bring his Moody Wing Band to The Iridium in New York City, NY for one night only on Saturday, December 7 at 8:30pm. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at www.theiridium.com. Tickets are $40 - $50. The Iridium is located at 1650 Broadway, New York City, NY. For more information, call 212-582-2121.

Denny and The Moody Wing Band have been touring across America performing the iconic albums, "The Magnificent Moodies" and "Band On The Run" in their entirety, along with other songs from his storied career.

In 2018, Denny was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of The Moody Blues who were once touring mates with The Beatles.

After Denny departed The Moody Blues, he formed The Electric String Band, writing the hit "Say You Don't Mind," and opened shows for Jimi Hendrix in London. Denny joined the band Balls as well as Ginger Baker's Air Force, singing lead on the memorable "Man of Constant Sorrow." Denny has worked with various members of The Beatles, The Who, Led Zeppelin, Cream, ELO, The Zombies, The Hollies and many more.

As the only member of Wings, besides Paul & Linda McCartney, to be with the group for its entire run, Denny enjoyed tremendous success throughout the '70's. The group became one of the biggest bands of the decade. The incomparable Band on the Run album sold six million copies, reaching #1 in the U.S three different times and was the top selling British album of 1974. The title track was #1 in the UK for seven weeks, and in 1975 won a Grammy Award.

That was followed by another #1 album and more hit singles with the 1976 release of Wings at the Speed of Sound. The top-grossing Wings Over America tour followed which featured Denny performing select solo and Wings numbers including "Go Now" and "Time To Hide."

The biggest commercial and critical success of Denny's career would come in 1977 with the hit, "Mull of Kintyre," which he co-wrote with McCartney and would garner the two of them an Ivor Novello Award. The song would reach #1 in the UK's Guinness Charts of British Hits Singles that year and became the UK's highest-selling single ever at that time as well as the first UK single to pass two million sales.

Denny remains in demand, touring both his solo acoustic show and performances with The Moody Wing Band as well as working on new music. Follow Denny Laine on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/DBFLaine





