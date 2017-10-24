Rochester Teacher Receives 2017 League Educator Apple Award

The Broadway League, the national trade organization for the commercial theatre industry, announces Jason Ford as the 2017 League Educator Apple Award recipient.

Now in its 15th year, the awards acknowledge the efforts of local teachers and advocates who support programs relating to Broadway or Touring Broadway shows, promoting further development of theatre education.

"Since 2003, The Broadway League has been proud to bestow the League Educator Apple Awards to recognize teachers, administrators, school district heads, and advocates from around the country for their commitment to arts education, as well as their work in collaboration with Broadway League member venues that present Broadway and Touring Broadway shows," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Jason Ford truly epitomizes an educator with a commitment to enriching young minds with the power of the arts, and we couldn't be more excited to honor him with this award."

"The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is fortunate to collaborate with teachers like Jason, who love the work they do, and do the work they love," said Annette Ramos, Director of Community Engagement from the Rochester Broadway Theatre League. "Through Jason's ability to understand the creative needs of his students, the challenges they face overcoming poverty, and the lack of opportunities and limited resources they face, his unique teaching style creates an environment that is both welcoming and empowering for his students."

"I am truly honored and humbled to be recognized," said Jason Ford, 2017 Apple Award recipient. "I am so grateful for the learning opportunities that have been given to my students. They have increased test scores, showed more confidence, and have become passionate about the arts."

Jason Ford is a 5th grade teacher at Francis Parker School in Rochester, New York. Since 2011, he has collaborated with the Rochester Broadway Theatre League (RBTL) to incorporate seven touring productions into his classroom. Over the course of the 2016-2017 school year, his partnership continued once again with Wicked. Students explored all the themes in the RBTL Wicked curriculum including the effects of bullying and how they could be examples of Up-stander Citizens in their school. The students promoted inclusiveness, gained confidence, explored how perspective shapes our view, found their voices, and discovered the true essence of friendship.

THE BROADWAY LEAGUE (Charlotte St. Martin, President), founded in 1930, is the national trade association for the Broadway industry. The League's 700-plus members include theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers who present in nearly 200 markets in North America. Each year, League members bring Broadway to nearly 30 million people in New York and on tour across the U.S. and Canada. The Broadway League has recently added a new category for International membership to collaborate with professionals from around the world who produce and present Broadway quality theatre. The Broadway League annually co-presents the Antoinette Perry "Tony" Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry.

Key League programs and resources include: Kids' Night on Broadway, The Jimmys, Stars in the Alley, Internet Broadway Database (ibdb.com), Broadway.org, SpotlightonBroadway.com, Commercial Theater Institute (with Theatre Development Fund), as well as numerous conferences and forums for our members. Broadway Bridges, with the support of the New York City Department of Education, is aimed at giving every New York City public high school student the opportunity to see a Broadway show before graduation. TheatreAccessNYC (co-produced with TDF) is the one-stop website of accessible Broadway performances for theatregoers with disabilities. Broadway.org is the League's official on-line headquarters for Broadway in NYC, on tour, and internationally.

