Rob McClure to Stop by New Paper Mill Digital Series BABBLING BY THE BROOK WITH MARK HOEBEE
Paper Mill Playhouse launches a new digital program with "Babbling by the Brook with Mark Hoebee" this Wednesday, May 20 at 7:00PM.
The show's first guest will be two-time Tony nominee and star of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway, Rob McClure!
The new weekly Zoom interview series, hosted by Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, will feature discussions with Broadway celebrities, designers, Paper Mill Alum, and more.
You can tune in at: facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.
Rob McClure received Tony, Drama League, Astaire, and Outer Critics Circle nominations and won Theatre World and Clive Barnes awards for his performance in Chaplin: The Musical. He is starring in Mrs. Doubtfire, which was set to open this year, before the Broadway shutdown took place.
Other Broadway: Beetlejuice; Something Rotten!; Noises Off; Honeymoon In Vegas; I'm Not Rappaport; and Avenue Q; as well as Where's Charley? and Irma La Douce at Encores!. Regional; The MUNY, Paper Mill, Old Globe, Arden, Cleveland Playhouse, A.R.T, Walnut Street, Delaware Theatre, Flat Rock, McCarter, and La Jolla Playhouse. For the film Recursion, Rob won Best Actor at both The Queen's World and Williamsburg Independent film festivals. TV: "Person of Interest," "Elementary," and "The Good Fight."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't ... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)