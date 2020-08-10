Rob McClure, Patricia Richardson, Soara-Joye Ross and More Join Bucks County Playhouse's PLAYHOUSE LIVE!
PLAYHOUSE LIVE! returns Sunday, August 16 at 7pm ET.
"Playhouse Live!," the 30-minute, free Virtual Variety show produced by Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA, streams again this Sunday night, August 16 at 7 p.m. with an all-new program and added musical performances.
Hosted by the Playhouse's trio of Tony-award winning producers (Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler), this week's installment will be co-hosted by television, stage and film actress, Patricia Richardson (TV's "Home Improvement" and BCP's "Steel Magnolias" and "Other Desert Cities").
Now in its fourth month, the Playhouse's Virtual Variety Show features performances and interviews with notable writers, directors, designers, and actors as well as acoustic performances from Playhouse artists and remembrances from Playhouse alumni.
Highlights of this week's show include Patricia Richardson hilariously recalling how she was cast as the understudy Louise in the 1974 revival of "Gypsy" which starred Angela Lansbury. Broadway choreographer and Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate Lorin Latarro ("Waitress," "Mrs. Doubtfire") finishes her conversation with Philadelphia-based actor and Broadway star Rob McClure (the lead in the Coronavirus-postponed "Mrs. Doubtfire"). McClure and his wife, actress Maggie Lakis (BCP's "It's A Wonderful Live") will also perform.
The broadcast will also include a high-energy dance performance by choreographer Jeremy Dumont (BCP's "42nd Street" and "Guys and Dolls"), and musical performances by Carter Calvert (BCP's "Always .. Patsy Cline") and Soara-Joye Ross (BCP's "Rock and Roll Man").
Plus, viewers will get another look at some of Broadway actors' "special skills."
Please check the website for upcoming dates and the Virtual show at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org; on Facebook @BCPTheater; on YouTube @BCPTheaterinfo.
