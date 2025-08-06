Rob Lowe, Gillian Jacobs, & Will Brill to Star in New Dark Comedy THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Lowe, Gillian Jacobs, and Tony Award winner Will Brill are teaming up for the new independent dark comedy film The Musical, now shooting in Los Angeles. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie is helmed by Giselle Bonilla, who directs from a screenplay written by Alexander Heller. The pair previously produced a short film version of the story.

The Musical follows a frustrated playwright and middle school drama teacher (Brill), who plots revenge on his school's principal (Lowe) after he discovers he is dating his ex-girlfriend (Jacobs). To keep the principal from winning the coveted blue ribbon of academic excellence, he attempts to bring to life an extremely inappropriate musical on the school's stage.

Will Brill won a Tony Award in 2024 for his role in Stereophonic. He’s also known for performances in Fellow Travelers, portraying Roy Cohn, and fan-favorite roles in The OA and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Film work includes Test Pattern and Not Fade Away. A Broadway veteran, he’s starred in You Can’t Take It With You, Oklahoma!, and Act One. Upcoming, Brill will star in Netflix’s The Whisper Man opposite Robert DeNiro and Michelle Monaghan & Being Heumann for Apple Studios.

Rob Lowe's career spans four decades in film, television, and theater. He has been nominated for two Emmys, six Golden Globes, and four Screen Actors Guild awards, of which he won two. He recently starred and produced the 911 Texas-set spinoff 911: Lone Star and the comedy series Unstable, which he starred alongside his son, John Owen Lowe.

Gillian Jacobs' Off-Broadway credits include King, The Little Flower of East Orange, A Feminine Ending and Cagelove. Her television credits include Netflix's "Love"; HBO's "Girls"; NBC's "Community", Netflix's "Translantic," and FX's "The Bear." Films include Life of the Party, Magic Camp, and Ibiza, as well as the Fear Street series.