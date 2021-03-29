RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT Will Be Released June 18

"Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It," a documentary that made its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, will officially be distributed by Roadside Attractions.

The film will premiere in theaters on June 18th, according to Variety. Read BroadwayWorld's review here.

"Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It" chronicles Moreno's decades-long career, from growing up in poverty on a farm in Puerto Rico to becoming an EGOT winner.

Moreno's career has spanned over 70 years; her notable acting work includes supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and West Side Story (1961), as well as a 1971 to 1977 stint on the children's television series The Electric Company, and a supporting role as Sister Peter Marie Reimondo on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003.

Her other notable films include Popi (1969), Carnal Knowledge (1971), The Four Seasons (1981), I Like It Like That (1994) and the cult film Slums of Beverly Hills (1998). She voiced the titular role of Carmen Sandiego in Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999. For theater, she is best known for her role as Googie Gomez in The Ritz.

Watch a clip from the documentary here: