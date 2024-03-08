Riverside Symphony to Conclude 42nd Season With Oboist Virginia McDowell

The program will open with Prokofiev's rarely programmed Summer Day Suite and close with Beethoven's ebullient Symphony No. 8.
Riverside Symphony will conclude its 42nd season on Saturday evening, April 27th at Alice Tully Hall.
Under the baton of Music Director George Rothman, the 7:30 p.m. concert will feature Oboist Virginia McDowell in a remarkable three-movement concerto written especially for her by the young, prize-winning American composer Theo Chandler. The program will open with Prokofiev's rarely programmed Summer Day Suite and close with Beethoven's ebullient Symphony No. 8.
Tickets range in price from $34 to $65. Subscriptions, group rates, family plans, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org.
