Riverside Symphony to Conclude 42nd Season With Oboist Virginia McDowell

The program will open with Prokofiev's rarely programmed Summer Day Suite and close with Beethoven's ebullient Symphony No. 8.

By: Mar. 08, 2024
Riverside Symphony to Conclude 42nd Season With Oboist Virginia McDowell
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Riverside Symphony will conclude its 42nd season on Saturday evening, April 27th at Alice Tully Hall.

Under the baton of Music Director George Rothman, the 7:30 p.m. concert will feature Oboist Virginia McDowell in a remarkable three-movement concerto written especially for her by the young, prize-winning American composer Theo Chandler. The program will open with Prokofiev's rarely programmed Summer Day Suite and close with Beethoven's ebullient Symphony No. 8.

TICKETS

Tickets range in price from $34 to $65. Subscriptions, group rates, family plans, and student tickets are available. To purchase, please call (212) 864-4197 or visit www.riversidesymphony.org




Videos