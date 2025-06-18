Riverside Opera Company to Present POPERA 2025 at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Riverside Opera Company will celebrate its 28th season with PoPera 2025, a joyful afternoon of opera and Broadway favorites performed outdoors on the lawn of the historic Garibaldi-Meucci Museum (420 Tompkins Avenue, Staten Island, NY) on Saturday, June 21 at 4:00 PM.

This beloved annual tradition features a thrilling lineup of classical and crossover talent in a casual, family-friendly setting. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the live music surrounded by the beauty of the museum grounds.

Tickets are $15 for Museum members, $20 for nonmembers, and free for students and children. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 718-876-7945 or visit the event listing here.

The 2025 Lineup Features:

Jacqueline Quirk, internationally celebrated lirico spinto soprano whose voice has filled the halls of Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and stages across Europe.

Vincenzo Fiorito, Italian-American tenor and Manhattan School of Music student, infuses beloved repertoire with a bold, contemporary voice and heartfelt authenticity as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Jared Marmo, acclaimed Staten Island pianist and vocalist, will both sing and accompany himself. Marmo is a Carnegie Hall performer and current organist at St. Clare’s Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.

Galina Ivannikova, Ukrainian-born dramatic mezzo-soprano, is known for her thrilling stage presence and powerful vocal artistry.

Alexander Chaplinskiy, an internationally recognized pianist, has performed with symphonies across the U.S. and Russia, including a standout Carnegie Hall debut.

The program includes popular opera arias, duets, and Broadway show tunes ranging from the 1940s to today, promising a dynamic and moving musical experience for all ages.