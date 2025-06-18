Riverside Opera Company to Present POPERA 2025 at the Garibaldi-Meucci Museum

This beloved annual tradition features a lineup of classical and crossover talent in a casual, family-friendly setting.
Riverside Opera Company will celebrate its 28th season with PoPera 2025, a joyful afternoon of opera and Broadway favorites performed outdoors on the lawn of the historic Garibaldi-Meucci Museum (420 Tompkins Avenue, Staten Island, NY) on Saturday, June 21 at 4:00 PM.
This beloved annual tradition features a thrilling lineup of classical and crossover talent in a casual, family-friendly setting. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the live music surrounded by the beauty of the museum grounds.
Tickets are $15 for Museum members, $20 for nonmembers, and free for students and children. Tickets are available at the door. For more information, call 718-876-7945 or visit the event listing here.
Jacqueline Quirk, internationally celebrated lirico spinto soprano whose voice has filled the halls of Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and stages across Europe.
Vincenzo Fiorito, Italian-American tenor and Manhattan School of Music student, infuses beloved repertoire with a bold, contemporary voice and heartfelt authenticity as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.
Jared Marmo, acclaimed Staten Island pianist and vocalist, will both sing and accompany himself. Marmo is a Carnegie Hall performer and current organist at St. Clare’s Church and Bethel United Methodist Church.
Galina Ivannikova, Ukrainian-born dramatic mezzo-soprano, is known for her thrilling stage presence and powerful vocal artistry.
Alexander Chaplinskiy, an internationally recognized pianist, has performed with symphonies across the U.S. and Russia, including a standout Carnegie Hall debut.
The program includes popular opera arias, duets, and Broadway show tunes ranging from the 1940s to today, promising a dynamic and moving musical experience for all ages.
