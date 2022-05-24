Rita Moreno to Join Vin Diesel in FAST X Flim

Rita Moreno has been confirmed to play Vin Diesel's grandmother in the upcoming Fast X film, the tenth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

After campaigning for Moreno to join the film last summer, Diesel announced that the casting was official in a new video posted to his Instagram.

"It's been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she's here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I'm so blessed," Diesel said in the video with Moreno and his co-star, Michelle Rodriguez.

"I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn't that nice? And I'm here. The answer is yes, I'll do it. And yes, not only do it, but I'm tickled. I'm tickled to hell to do it. I'm so thrilled. It's going to be such fun," Moreno stated.

Variety reports that the new film, now in production, is also set to star Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Alan Ritchson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood, and Charlize Theron. Louis Leterrier is set to direct the new film.

Oscar, Tony, Grammy and two-time Emmy winner Rita Moreno's illustrious career as an actress, dancer, singer and producer has spanned more than seven decades, beginning with her Broadway debut at age 13. Moreno has starred on Broadway and London's West End, appeared in more than 40 feature films and countless television shows, and has performed in numerous regional theaters including her one woman show, Life Without Makeup, at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Most recently, Moreno co-stars and is an Executive Producer of the Steven Spielberg remake of the classic, West Side Story, which released worldwide this past December.

Watch the casting reveal on Diesel's Instagram here: