Richmond County Orchestra Strikes Up The Band For Jewish Music Month

The Richmond County Orchestra performs "Strike up the Band," a concert in celebration of Jewish Music Month on Sunday, March 27th at 3 pm featuring singer-songwriter Ryan Berkowitz, pianist Olga Gurevich, child soprano Adeline Cherny, Anita Berger with the St Cecelia singers and with Maestro Alan Aurelia conducting the Richmond County Orchestra.

Featured pieces include: "Strike up the Band," "Take Me out to the Ballgame," "Crazy," excerpt from Piano concerto #1 by Tchaikovsky, Overture to Orpheus in the Underworld, Mahler's adaggietto from Symphony #5, World Premiere of "Did you Thank a Jew Today" by Ryan Berkowitz and "God Bless America" sing-along with guest conductor Anita Berger.﻿

Strike Up the Band takes place at the Jewish Community Center 1466 Manor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314. For tickets https://www.musae.me/roc/experiences/1267/richmond-county $15 advance | $20 door Free for students and children. Limited space - advance purchase recommended. All NYC COVID Protocols will be in place. Vaccine cards will be checked at the door.

About the performers:

Ryan Kelly Berkowitz, (Miss Staten Island 2002), has three times been on the Grammy Ballot for best Pop song. Her covers and originals receive spins on WHLI, WHUD & SIRIUS XM. She has appeared on stage and screen including Amazon Prime as Tiffany in the award winning film Dorian Blues. Ryan has headlined at Birdland, The Bitter End, 54 Below, and other hot spots. Ms. Berkowitz's latest original impersonation show - Mostly Dead People & Cher debuts this year. Ms. Berkowitz studied Musical Theater at Carnegie Mellon.



Pianist Olga Gurevich's career spans the disciplines of concert artist, chamber musician, accompanist, and pedagogue. She earned her Master's degree in Piano Performance and Piano Pedagogy at Gnesin Academy of Music and then finished her post-graduate studies at Maimonides State Academy in Moscow, Russia. Olga is a winner of several international piano competitions

Anita Berger, a retired NYC public school Vocal Music teacher, choral conductor, opera singer & piano teacher conducts the St. Cecilia Chorus and has played soprano & tenor recorder with the JCC Recorder ensemble on Staten Island. She is a past winner of the Staten Island's Got Talent Competition.