Richard Ridge Will Host NYC Screening of MY FAIR LADY

On Sunday, February 11th, the United Palace of Cultural Arts will kick off Valentine's Day festivities with a special screening of the beloved movie musical 'My Fair Lady.' One of Audrey Hepburn's iconic roles, the 1964 classic will be shown in all its glory on the Palace's 50-foot screen, ahead of the Broadway revival opening this spring.

Attendees will also have the option of attending a special pre-show introduction by BroadwayWorld's lead correspondent Richard Ridge, followed by a musical performance from feature song stylist Mark William - who will be bringing select songs from the beloved Lerner and Loewe score to life on stage, with the help of United Palace artistic music director Anwar Robinson.

Formerly known as the Loew's 175th Street Theatre, the United Palace is located at 4140 Broadway at 175th Street in Washington Heights. Designed by acclaimed architect Thomas W. Lamb, the space originally opened in 1930 as one of the metro area's five Wonder Theaters. In 2013, the nonprofit United Palace of the Cultural Arts (UPCA) began a series of fundraisers to return movies to the Palace. With the help of UCPA and Washington Heights locals, including longtime supporter Lin-Manuel Miranda, the theater has been beautifully preserved and upgraded - including a recently installed state-of-the-art 7.1 surround sound system. The Palace continues its storied history today by playing host to special events, concerts, film screenings, interfaith services and more.

WHEN: Sunday, February 11th 2018

WHERE: United Palace of Cultural Arts, 4140 Broadway at 175th Street

TIME: 4pm: Doors

4:30pm: Pre-show introduction + musical performance

5pm: Movie

TICKETS:

Adults: $10 online / $15 at door

Seniors (65 years and older): $5 online / $10 at door

Children (12 years and younger): $5 online / $10 at door

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE.





