Rialto Chatter: Will SING STREET Rock Out On Broadway?

New York Theatre Workshop will present the world premiere stage adaptation of the film Sing Street, a new musical based on the film of the same name. But will the show rock out on Broadway?

According to The New York Post, the team behind the musical held a staged reading of the musical this week for potential investors and Broadway theater owners.

One potential backer called the show "passionate and moving" and said that they "didn't want it to end."

According to the report, if the production is well-received at NYTW, producer Barbara Broccoli is eyeing a spring run on Broadway.

Sing Street tells the story of 14 year-old Conor, a teenage nobody who aims to win the heart of the über-cool and beautiful Raphina by forming a band and pouring his heart into writing lyrics and shooting videos inspired by the New Romantic musical movement in 1980s Dublin.

Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Enda Walsh (Once, Lazarus), music and lyrics by Carney & Gary Clark (frontman of Danny Wilson), direction by Tony Award winner & NYTW Usual Suspect Rebecca Taichman (Indecent) and choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Hundred Days).





