Rialto Chatter: Will GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Travel to Broadway?

Bruce moves out, Bob moves in! The New York Post's Michael Riedel is reporting that Conor McPherson's musical Girl From The North Country is currently making moves toward Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre.

The new musical based on the music of Bob Dylan, would follow another rock legend at the venue, when Bruce Springsteen wraps up his run of Springsteen on Broadway in December.

Following a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer, the new show from Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson and music icon Bob Dylan is currently making its North American premiere at The Public Theater with an American cast.

Read reviews for the shows American debut at The Public Theater here!

Written and directed by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Conor McPherson with music and lyrics by music icon Bob Dylan, Girl from the North Country weaves the music of our greatest poet-singer-songwriter into a piercing drama about home, heart, and the searching determination of the American soul.

The complete American cast features Todd Almond (Elias Burke), Jeannette Bayardelle(Mrs. Neilson), Stephen Bogardus (Nick Laine), Sydney James Harcourt (Joe Scott), Matthew Frederick Harris (Ensemble), Caitlin Houlahan (Kate Draper), Robert Joy (Dr. Walker), Marc Kudisch (Mr. Burke), Luba Mason (Mrs. Burke), Tom Nelis (Mr. Perry), David Pittu (Reverend Marlowe), Colton Ryan (Gene Laine), John Schiappa (Ensemble), Kimber Sprawl(Marianne Lane), Rachel Stern (Ensemble), Chelsea Lee Williams (Ensemble), and Mare Winningham (Elizabeth Laine).

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; orchestrations, arrangements, and musical supervision by Simon Hale; additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, movement direction by Lucy Hind; and fight direction by UnkleDave's Fight-House.

Related Articles

Include