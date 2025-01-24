Rialto Chatter: Will GIANT Starring John Lithgow Transfer to Broadway?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the John Lithgow-led play Giant, about Roald Dahl, transferring to the West End in April, it may have its sights set on Broadway next.

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, The Royal Court Theatre's production of Mark Rosenblatt's GIANT will have a 14 week limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and designed by Bob Crowley, the play had a run at the Royal Court in September 2024. The West End transfer will run from 26 April 2025 – 2 August 2025, with an opening night on 1 May 2025.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Lithgow revealed that the play might be headed to Broadway, as well as to the screen.

“If all goes well, we’ll do it on Broadway too. It’s that good a play,” Lithgow said. This comes after he had stated last year that he hopes the play comes to America soon.

“Inevitably there are those conversations,” he said, speaking on the possibility of a film adaptation. “But I think there are sort of stations of the cross that a great property goes through — Royal Court, West End, Broadway — and then the logical next thing is some other medium. But it’s such a piece of theater. It is kind of hard to imagine it any other way at the moment. Who knows?”

About Giant

A world-famous children's author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends...

It's the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won't die down. Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, GIANT explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

The production features lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting by Arthur Carrington. General Management is by Short Street Productions Ltd and Mark Rubinstein is Executive Producer for the West End Production.

The Royal Court's production of GIANT will be produced in the West End by Brian and Dayna Lee, Stephanie Kramer and Nicole Kramer, Josh Fiedler and Robyn Goodman.

Read the reviews for the Royal Court production of Giant here.