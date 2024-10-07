John Lithgow Hopes Roald Dahl Play GIANT Will Have a Run in America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



John Lithgow has revealed that he hopes Giant, the play about Roald Dahl in which Lithgow stars in the West End, will cross the pond and have a run in America. In an interview with Independent, Lithgow said that the play has been well-received so far, and he would love to see it continue on, preferably with the full cast it has in London.

"We have our fingers crossed that it will have another life and breathe a little bit longer. I’d love to get it over to the US," he said. "The reception we’ve gotten has been like a mandate to keep performing.”

Read more on Independent.

The play follows Dahl in the summer of 1983, when his book The Witches is about to hit the shelves. However, a controversey is stirring surrounding his recent antisemitic article. Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Giant continues through November 16 at The Royal Court Theatre. Learn more at https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/giant/.

About Giant

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends…

It’s the summer of 1983, The Witches is about to hit the shelves and Roald Dahl is making last-minute edits. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Mark Rosenblatt’s debut play explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric.

Directed by Nicholas Hytner (Straight Line Crazy, La Belle Sauvage) and starring Tony and Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow (Killers of the Flower Moon, The Crown), alongside Olivier Award-winner Elliot Levey (Cold War, Cabaret, Good), Giant offers a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan