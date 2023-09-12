Photos: See Matt Doyle, Ana Villafañe & More in Rehearsals for SINATRA THE MUSICAL World Premiere

New rehearsal photographs of Sinatra The Musical, the brand new musical based on the life and career of the legend and cultural icon have been released.

Check out the photos below!

Sinatra The Musical will have its World Premiere at Birmingham Rep and run from 23 September to 28 October 2023.

Sinatra The Musical is written by the two-time Tony award-winning writer Joe DiPietro (Memphis the Musical, What’s New Pussycat?), directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award-winning Kathleen Marshall (Wonderful Town, Anything Goes) and the set is designed by Olivier Award-winning Peter McKintosh (Crazy for You, Orlando). The orchestra of seventeen musicians will be supervised by Gareth Valentine (My Fair Lady, 42nd Street). They are joined by Jon Morrell (Costume Designer), Tim Mitchell (Lighting Designer), Paul Groothuis (Sound Designer), Akhila Krishnan (Video Designer), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair and Make-up Designer), Mark Aspinall (Musical Director), Larry Blank & John Clayton (Orchestrators), Ian Eisendrath (Arranger), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), David Grindrod & Will Burton (UK Casting Directors), Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director), Jason Thinger (US Casting (Carnahan)), Stevan Mijailovic (Associate Director), Carol Lee Meadows (Associate Choreographer) and Sam Young (Associate Musical Director).

Tony Award-winning Matt Doyle plays Sinatra with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner and Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra. The cast is completed by Dawn Buckland (Dolly Sinatra) Vincent Riotta (Marty Sinatra) Carl Patrick (George Evans), Amelia Connor, Effie Gell and Isla Granville (sharing the role of Little Nancy), Maddy Ambus (Marlene Dietrich), Lindsay Atherton (Swing), Tyler Orphé Baker (Nat King Cole), Greg Bernstein (Gene Kelly), Samara Casteallo (Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper) Alastair Crosswell (Ensemble), Frances Dee (Judy Garland), Alex Gibson-Giorgio (Nelson Riddle), Ryesha Higgs (Billie Holiday), Stevie Hutchinson (Lee Mortimer), Lottie Power (Lana Turner), Spin (Sammy Davis, Jr.) and John Stacey (Mitch Miller).

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.