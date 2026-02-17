Rhonda Hansome to Host LAUGHS LIKELY at Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome. (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything," "Showtime At The Apollo") will again host the "Laughs Likely!" live comedy showcase on Friday, February 27th at The Grisly Pear Midtown as part of the Seventh Annual Black Women in Comedy LaffFest (BWICLF) in New York City. Showtime is 6:00p.m (doors @ 5pm) and tickets are $15.00+$2.81 fee plus a two-drink / item minimum.

Featured in four previous BWIC Laff Fests, and honored by the organization in 2024 for her “25+ years of dedication, laughter and her invaluable contribution to the world of comedy” Hansome will be joined at the 90-minute show by a powerhouse lineup including Shana Bryant, Comedian Thomasine, Kit Williams, Erica Dee, Madinah and headliner Storhm Artiste.

Ages 21 and over, lineup subject to change, no refunds or exchanges. The Grisly Pear Midtown is located at 243 W 54th St - in the Theater District - and can be reached by taking the N,Q or R subway to 57th Street & 7th Ave or the C or E subway to 50th Street in Manhattan.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at The Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over 40 production credits at venues located in the NYC metropolitan area. Nominated for Best Director (Dust of Egypt) in the 2022 NY Theater Festival, Rhonda created and performed her solo show "Lie Baby Lie" as part of the City Artists Corps at the Gene Frankel Theatre in October 2021.

The Seventh Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest takes place over a herlarious five-days (Wed.,Feb. 25- Sun., Mar. 1, 2026) and will feature 25+ #FunnyBlackWomen during the historic Black History and Women History months. According Joanna Briley, CEO at One Funny Sistah Entertainment, LLC "we decided it was time to have something of our own with an emphasis on all facets of comedy." "Our goal is to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative while simultaneously empowering our "sisterhood" to look out for one another in a safe and nurturing environment where we get to shine," she added.