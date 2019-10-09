Rhonda Hansome Brings LIE BABY LIE to Dixon Place Lounge
How did a hard working Black single mother raise a girl to survive mean streets from Bed-Stuy to the Bronx? Award winning comedian Rhonda Hansome shares tales of murder, sex, and gentrification. Stories from a life shaped by a mother's motto: Lie Baby, Lie! .
Rhonda Hansome, actress and award winning director/comedian is Bermuda in the film 'Pretty Woman' has directed 35 productions, including 'American Captives: Lena Baker and Sandra Bland' at Dixon Place mainstage. Her comedy has opened for Aretha Franklin, Anita Baker, James Brown and Diana Ross in venues from NY's Radio City Music Hall to LA's Greek Theatre.
Rhonda tells stories at Generation Women, Yum's The Word, Tale: NYs Finest Storytelling, Rose Valley and Bady House Storytelling Concerts. Friday, Oct 18 @ 7:30 pm. Free admission.
Dixon Place Lounge is located at 161A Chrystie Street (btw Rivington and Delancey Streets) New York City. Subway: F to 2ND AVE, J/Z to BOWERY, 6 to SPRING, M to ESSEX, B/D to GRAND ST For additional info, contact: (212) 219-0736 / dixonplace.org . For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com.
