Rhiannon Giddens Returns To Carnegie Hall In May 2026

Carnegie Hall has announced that a concert by acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens has been added to its 2025–2026 season on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m.

With her spectacular banjo and fiddle playing, passionate vocals, and perceptive songwriting, Giddens embodies a boundless curiosity that explores untold stories and reclaimed musical traditions that have shaped—and continue to shape—American identity. Joined by special guests, her May 2026 performance will be part of Carnegie Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival.



Rhiannon Giddens made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2017 and returned in the 2022–2023 season as a Perspectives artist across a wide range of programs in all three halls. She has also been an active collaborator in education and social impact programs created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.



Subscription packages for Carnegie Hall's 2025–2026 season are currently available to the public. Tickets for this performance can be added to current and new subscriptions for the 2025–2026 season, and may also be purchased as part of a Create Your Own subscription series available to subscribers and members on April 14 at 11:00 a.m. and to the general public on April 17 at 11:00 a.m. Single tickets go on sale on August 11 at 11:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, and at the Carnegie Hall Box Office.