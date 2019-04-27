Review Roundup: THE WHO'S TOMMY at Kennedy Center - What Did the Critics Think?

The Who's Tommy is now playing at Kennedy Center!

This production, celebrating 50 years of the iconic rock album, is a part of the Broadway Center Stage series of starry musicals in semi-staged concert productions, created exclusively for the Kennedy Center by executive producer Jeffrey Finn.

Based on the 1969 album, The Who's Tommy is an exhilarating story of hope, healing, and the human spirit. With music and lyrics by Pete Townshend, book by Des McAnuff and Pete Townshend, and additional music and lyrics by John Entwistle and Keith Moon, this five-time Tony Award-winning, one-of-a-kind musical tells the story of the pinball-playing, "deaf, dumb, and blind" boy who triumphs over adversities.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Jennifer Perry, BroadwayWorld: Under the meticulous direction of Josh Rhodes, the cast belts out Pete Townshend's (Music and Lyrics) tunes with intense energy, backed by Music Director Lynne Shankel's equally committed onstage eight-piece orchestra. The music, Josh Rhodes' choreography, Paul DePoo's scenic and projection elements, and Jake DeGroot's bright lighting design also make it very easy to be drawn into the moment and overall experience, despite the deficiencies in the book (at least as presented here, it's simply uninteresting - at least to me). The ensemble, comprised mostly of performers with Broadway and regional credits, delivers exceptionally polished vocal performances especially given the short rehearsal time.

Charles Shubow, BroadwayWorld: But TOMMY depends on an actor playing the leading role who can perform like a rock star. Filling this bill is the amazing Casey Cott who is best known as portraying Kevin Keller in the season III from the CW smash hit "Riverdale". He shines in Act II. The audience was blown away with his performance. It was difficult to sit still during the show. People were cheering at the end.

John Stoltenberg, DC Metro: What this directorial approach means for how the story plays in this production is interesting. Far from blunting dramatic impact, it makes us care about Tommy all the more. Our apprehension about the welfare of the child actors translates into intensified concern for Tommy the character, which carries over into our emotional identification with Cott's grownup Tommy.

Peter Marks, The Washington Post: "Tommy" turns out to be the best offering yet of the series' first two seasons. The pulse-rushing melodic energy of Pete Townshend's score is thrillingly harnessed by a cast led by Christian Borle, Mandy Gonzalez and, as the traumatized Tommy in his grown-up guise as a touring rock sensation, the terrific Casey Cott. Wesley Taylor plays bullying Cousin Kevin with all the magnetic menace of a natural-born demon, and Kimberly Nichole sings "Acid Queen" with a sexy shimmy and a set of pipes that recalls the electric talent of Tina Turner (who sang it in Ken Russell's 1975 film version).

Susan Brall, MD Theatre Guide: This production of "The Who's Tommy" is loaded with talent. Christian Borle and Mandy Gonzalez who play Captain and Mrs. Walker-Tommy's parents-are award-winning Broadway performers. They deliver seamless performances. Both renown actors capture the famous hard rock sound of The Who. Borle's and Gonzalez's duet, "I Believe My Own Eyes" is quite compelling as they convincingly play the parent of a child, now a man, they cannot make well.

Gail Choochan, Fredericksburg.com: Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on the CW's dark and edgy take on the Archie Comics, is a delight to watch onstage as he showcases another of his talents. The fresh-faced young actor has a bright singing voice and imbues his character with vulnerability and vibrant newfound energy, when Tommy's finally free. The exhilarating "Sensation," where Tommy wows everyone with his pinball playing gift, is one of the show's biggest crowd-pleasers. And here's a fun fact: This is not the first time a Cott has performed on a Kennedy Center stage. His older brother, Corey, appeared in the "Gigi" revival a few years back with Vanessa Hudgens.

