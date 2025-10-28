Video: THE NOTEBOOK North American Tour First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at the cast of The Notebook on Tour in action in this all-new video. The tour began performances in September in Cleveland and will visit 30+ cities in its first year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Portraying Allie and Noah across their lifetimes are Sharon Catherine Brown as Older Allie and Beau Gravitte as Older Noah, Alysha Deslorieux as Middle Allie and Ken Wulf Clark as Middle Noah, and Chloë Cheers as Younger Allie and Kyle Mangold as Younger Noah. They will be joined by Anne Tolpegin as Mother/Nurse Lori and Connor Richardson as Johnny. Playing various roles are Nick Brogan, Jesse Corbin, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Rayna Hickman, Makena Jackson, Caleb Mathura, Aaron Ramey, Shari Washington Rhone, Samantha Rios, Grace Ohwensadeyo Rundberg, Emily Somé, and Joe Verga.

THE NOTEBOOK features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).