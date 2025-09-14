Review: THE NOTEBOOK THE MUSICAL at Connor Place --Key Bank Broadway Series

The Notebook the Musical tells the heart warming, and often heartbreaking life-long love story, of Allie and Noah. It is based on a true tale inspired by author Nicholas Sparks’ wife’s-grandparents who shared a love story which started as a summer-romance and endured separation, renewal and Alzheimer’s. It is filled with loving moments, humor and tear-inducing reality.



Set basically in a nursing home in the present day, it is framed by older Noah reading from a journal to his wife, Allie. The story flashes forwards, and backwards, from the duo’s passionate summer as teenagers to their renewed connection as adults.



Covering over 52 years of the character’s lives, the tale illustrates parental prejudices, classism, and the harsh reality of aging and memory loss. It exposes the raw strain of advancing dementia on both the victim and their caretakers, while centering on the enduring power of love that can transcend time and stresses.



The show features indie-folk-rock music created by Ingrid Michaelson. In contrast to other contemporary musical dramas, there is no “Waving Through a Window,” as in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, or “It All Fades Away,” as in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY or “I Miss the Mountains,” as featured in NEXT TO NORMAL. In this score, there is no break-out hit that one might hum or sing as they exit the theatre. The music, like the dialogue, is part of the whole. It is well-crafted to be inseparable from the story.



Bekah Brunstetter’s book, based on Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 novel of the same name, flows seamlessly, using the unusual device of three different duos of performers to portray the characters as they grow from young adults, to a middle-age couple, to the older couple. They are constantly, physically and emotionally, weaving within each other on stage, in a non-linear manner.



It is an ingenious way to illustrate the continuousness of life and the flow of the past, to the present, to the future.



While not being as emotionally charged as the tearjerker 2004 film, which starred James Garner, Gena Rowland, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the musical still evokes strong emotional responses as displayed by the constant wiping of tears as evidenced in the audience.



The show, co-directed by Michael Greif (RENT, NEXT TO NORMAL, GREY GARDENS and DEAR EVAN HANSEN) and Schele Williams (Broadway debut), is meticulously-conceived, and tells the story by highlighting both the serious and comic moments of the script.



David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis’s effective set design features rolling platforms, pieces flying in from the loft, a proscenium space within the outer arch, and a realistic rain storm. The set is highlighted with vertical light fixtures and a creative lighting design by Ben Stanton.



The cast is excellent, each creating a real person rather than portraying a character. They not only have well-trained vocal voices, but sing meanings, rather than song lyrics.



The six leads, three sets of Allies and Noahs, at various stages of their lives, include teenaged Allie and Noah (Chloe Cheers and Kyle Mangold) who are separated by her parents; the middle couple (Alysha Deslorieux and Ken Wulf Clark) who meet again after ten years at which time Noah is now a Vietnam veteran and Allie is engaged to marry Lon, a lawyer; and the older couple (Sharon Catherine Brown and Beau Gravitte), now in a nursing home as Allie has developed Alzheimer’s Disease and Noah has chosen to live in the same facility to be near her.



Connor Richardson (as Johnny, a physical therapist) is a total delight, who displays a wonderful sense of comic timing and provides stress-relief from the script’s many angst-invoking moments.



The musical opened on Broadway on March 14, 2024 and closed on December 15, 2024. It received 3 Tony nominations, but unfortunately there were no wins.



The touring production rehearsed in Cleveland and opened at the Connor Palace theatre on September 12th.



As David Greene, the Senior VP or Programming for Play House says in his program notes, “Cleveland continues to prove that it is not just a stop on the map: It is a destination for world-class theater.” He concludes with the statement, “Let it [the show] move you, challenge you and remind you of the power of love.”



THE NOTEBOOK THE MUSICAL which is being staged at the Connor Palace will continue on through Saturday, September 27th. Tickets are currently still available for all performances and can be purchased by calling 216-241-6000 or online at playhousesquare.org.