Review: SUFFS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shaina Taub as Alice Paul in the

Suffs Broadway Company.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

Dear Readers, lately it feels like our most basic and dearly held civil liberties are being stripped away. And so, it’s good for us to recall how we got some of those rights. Along comes “Suffs”, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Shaina Taub, all about the Women’s suffrage movement, and if you weren’t motivated to demand more from our government before seeing the show, you will be after.

But Taub’s show may enlighten you far beyond what you know, or think you know, about suffrage. Let’s just say that the Schoolhouse Rock cartoon, as amazing as they all were, only gave us the tiniest taste of this rich part of history. For example, did you know that the movement got going back in 1848 with the likes of Susan B. Anthony, but didn’t really gain traction until Alice Paul (Maya Keleher) and her small band of activists came onto the scene in 1913? And that’s where our story picks up as the ladies of the National American Woman Suffrage Association led by Carrie Chapman Catt (Marya Grandy) weren’t getting much done with their teas and luncheons and politely asking to “let mother vote” until Paul came along and began demanding more with marches and hunger strikes. But this history isn’t just her. We also meet her best friend Lucy Burns (Gwynne Wood), activist Inez Milholland (Monica Tulia Ramirez), the meek writer Doris Stevens (Livvy Marcus), and radical immigrant Ruza Wenclawska (Joyce Meimei Zheng). And the story wouldn’t be complete without noting the contributions of black women like Ida B Wells (Danyel Fulton) and Mary Church Terrell (Trisha Jeffrey), a part of the history we’re not taught enough. These powerful women scratch and claw their way into the history books bringing their cause to the top man in the country, President Woodrow Wilson (Jenny Ashman), who was all too ready to dismiss them.

Now, for a little backstory, I managed to see this at the Public Theatre in 2022 before it went on to Broadway and it’s Tony wins for best book and best score. And honestly, I didn’t care for it. I felt it didn’t flow well, and the songs didn’t move things along and were too repetitious. But I kept hearing how it had gotten so much better and now I’m forced to eat a little crow as the show has grown by leaps and bounds. I still feel there’s a bit too much repetition, but the rest of my qualms are completely gone. With a beautiful pacing and staging from director Leigh Silverman, Taub’s show doesn’t just tell the story, it makes you feel it and its importance. And the songs are lovely.

Jenn Colella as Carrie Chapman Catt

and Suffs Broadway Company.

Photo by Joan Marcus.

But these lovely songs would be nothing without one of the most stunning vocal ensemble of women. This all-woman cast’s voices soar into the rafters with delicious harmonies and overlapping pieces making the evening a sensorial treat. And the principles, bring the story out with power and grace. Especially Keleher who leads this cast and carries this show beautifully. With her voice and stage presence, you want to hear what she has to say and sing, and you hang on every word.

And as much as I adored everyone in this show, we could be here all day, so I’ll mention some of my favorites. Ramirez was a force of nature as the powerful Milholland. Fulton as the black reporter Wells who rightfully fears the black people will be left behind, brought down the house with her rendition of “Wait My Turn”. Marcus as Stevens along with Brandi Porter as the President’s confidant Dudley Malone were absolutely adorable with their budding relationship and their “If We Were Married” number. And I must mention Ashman who killed as President Wilson and brought in some delightful lechery with her song “Ladies”.

This was one of those pleasant surprises for me where I got to gladly say I was wrong about a show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give “Suffs” at the 5th Avenue Theatre a powerhouse of a YAY+. It’s a stirringly beautiful piece of theater that will send you out into the world ready to take on any and all who wish to keep you down. Just keep marching!

“Suffs” performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through September 27th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thavenue.org.

Reader Reviews

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP

Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...