Review Roundup: Matthew Broderick Makes West End Debut In THE STARRY MESSENGER - What Do The Critics Think?

Hollywood star and multiple Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Matthew Broderick tonight made his West End debut at the Wyndham's Theatre in The Starry Messenger by Kenneth Lonergan, the Academy Award-winning writer of Manchester-By-The-Sea.

The production, directed by Sam Yates (Glengarry Glen Ross), also stars Elizabeth McGovern, known to millions for her portrayal of Lady Cora in the multi-award-winning drama series Downton Abbey.

In the vastness of the universe are we all just lonely souls under the same night sky?

Mark Williams is lost. An astronomer at New York City's Planetarium, he feels a closer connection to the infinite, starry sky than to his job or even to his wife, Anne. Mark doesn't believe in fate or divine intervention, but the universe has other ideas.

This bittersweet, comic drama is an unblinking exploration of love, hope and understanding our place in the universe, by one of the most celebrated writers working today.

Let's see what the critics have to say!

Marianka Swain, BroadwayWorld: Lonergan's leisurely paced, surprisingly humorous play twists away from every expectation; there's even a meta joke about finding grand meaning in stargazing. It also hinges on the unusual challenge of a man defined by his passivity and poetry-killing rationality, and the drama, too, is almost obtusely conflict averse. Yet the meticulous world building allows us to see how small actions - and inaction - can accumulate to impact on others, or how viewing them from a slightly different angle can change their meaning. The sensitive naturalism is beautifully judged, if occasionally too underpowered for theatre (projection is also an issue in some cases).

Michael Billington, The Guardian: With Matthew Broderick and Elizabeth McGovern heading the cast, this feels more like The Starry Vehicle. But, although Kenneth Lonergan has written superb screenplays such as Manchester By the Sea, and his 10-year-old play is wryly observant, it is too discursive to make great drama. Mark, its 52-year-old hero, who lectures at New York's Hayden Planetarium but feels he has missed his vocation as an astronomer, occasionally reminded me of Uncle Vanya without the rich sense of life that accompanies the Chekhovian consciousness of failure.

Tim Bano, The Stage: In director Sam Yates' staging, backdrops of deep, celestial indigo - skies and constellations - surround Chiara Stevenson's revolving set, framed by a black semicircle. That arc, reaching over the set, is like the outline of a planet, and serves as as a reminder of the smallness of the lives it contains. And yet the mundane conversations between characters manage to be mostly riveting because Lonergan - who was Oscar nominated for writing and directing Manchester by the Sea - skilfully sets the infinite against the depressingly finite; eternity against mortality. He and the cast expertly capture so many little nuances of human behaviour: the slump of the shoulders as Broderick gets home and faces a mouthy teenage son, or a wife who wants to fill him in on the day's news.

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: Sam Yates directs and holds his nerve for the pace, as anyone who has seen Lonergan's film Manchester by the Sea knows, is that of everyday life. But, after a few minutes where you wish Mars would explode or something to give us a bit of action, we cannot help but be enfolded into quotidian stories before us.

