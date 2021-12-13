Review Roundup: Idina Menzel & More Star in WILD: A MUSICAL BECOMING- The Critics React!

Read reviews for the concert production of WILD: A Musical Becoming, a new musical fable about a single mother (played by Idina Menzel) struggling to hold on to her family farm and connect with her teenage daughter (played by YDE), whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had.

Inspired by the show's theme of caring for the planet, this concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

Idina Menzel is confirmed to perform the role of Bea through December 23. Crystal Monee Hall (RENT and Kristen Chenowith's For the Girls on Broadway, Chasing Magic at A.R.T.) will perform December 27 - January 2.

American Repertory Theater's concert production of WILD: A Musical Becoming opened officially on Thursday, December 9 and plays through January 2, 2022. Learn more about WILD: A Musical Becoming here.