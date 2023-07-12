Review Roundup: IN DREAMS, Starring Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett, Opens at Leeds Playhouse

The world premiere of the brand-new musical IN DREAMS, starring Broadway’s Lena Hall and the West End’s Oliver Tompsett, has opened at Leeds Playhouse and the critics are weighing in!

Written by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning and Tony and Olivier Award-nominated David West Read (Schitt’s Creek, & Juliet) and directed by multi-award winning Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, What’s New Pussycat?), In Dreams is a feel-good musical filled with love, laughter and the joy of living life to the full. Set to the soaring songs of Roy Orbison, this inspiring story tugs at the heart strings of the audience as they experience the iconic music in ways never heard before.

The production revolves around former lead singer of a country rock band Kenna, played by Tony Award-winning actor Lena Hall. As she reaches a critical moment in her life she throws the party of a lifetime in a family-run Mexican restaurant to reconnect with old friends, while keeping her deeper motivations a secret. Starring opposite Lena is the West End’s Oliver Tompsett as drummer Ramsey, with whom – as these new images reveal – she shares passionate and loving moments full of energy and laughter.

Manuel Pacific plays restaurant owner Oscar. Manuel appeared as Chino in West Side Story at Manchester Royal Exchange, and recently in The Donmar Warehouse production of City Of Angels at the Garrick Theatre. Gabriela García plays Oscar’s long-time girlfriend Nicole. Gabriella recently finished a successful run in A Streetcar Named Desire at London’s Almeida Theatre and also starred with Manuel as Maria in West Side Story at Manchester Royal Exchange.

Starring alongside them as married lyricist Jane and guitarist Donovan are Sian Reese-Williams and Noël Sullivan. Sian is known as DI Cadi John, the lead role in the hit BBC detective show Craith, and as former series regular Gennie Walker in Emmerdale. Her previous starring role at the Playhouse was in Alan Bennett’s Enjoy. Starring opposite Sian is Welsh singer Noël Sullivan, who first found fame on the ITV reality show Popstars as part of the winning band Hear’Say. Noël has starred as rock superstar Dewey Finn in the West End’s School of Rock and in the National Tour of We Will Rock You.

Alma Cuervo joins the company from New York as Oscar’s grandmother Ana Sofia; widower George is played by Richard Trinder, best known as Augustus Rockwood in the acclaimed Harry Potter movies The Order Of The Phoenix and The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, as well as Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! in London; and Leon Craig plays Head Chef Tom. Leon joins the company after starring in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at Ahmanson Theatre Los Angeles and Apollo London.

The full cast includes: Mark Peachey as Officer Lee, Ensemble, Understudy Ramsey, Understudy Donovan, Understudy George and Resident Director; Fabiola Ocasio as Ensemble, Understudy Nicole, Understudy Bianca; Hannah Ducharme as Bianca, Ensemble, Understudy Kenna, Understudy Jane and Dance Captain; and Pablo Gómez Jones as Ensemble, Understudy Oscar, Understudy Tom, Understudy Officer Lee.

IN DREAMS will have its North American premiere September 26 to November 12 at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre in Toronto, after playing the Leeds Playhouse in the UK July 3 to August 5.

Let's see what the critics had to say!

Rachel Halliburton: The Times: Death has rarely felt so exuberant as it does in this gloriously irreverent musical, which channels the spirit of Roy Orbison for a story of hopes and dreams that’s so cheesy it would give your average Roquefort an identity crisis. The Schitt’s Creek writer David West Read pulls out all the emotional stops for this New Mexico-set tale of Kenna, a country-rock singer who checks into a joint specialising in margaritas, tacos and memorial services for a reunion with a twist.

Natalie O'Donoghue, BroadwayWorld: In Dreams is funny and sweet without becoming sickly or predictable. It is at heart, a love story but not just a romantic one. Kenna has no blood family to speak of but her bandmates are undoubtedly her kin. This is a show all about human connection. It doesn’t fall into the tropes of needing a partner to “save” you. Kenna is an extremely well-fleshed-out complex character which is so refreshing to see in a musical.

Mike Mckay, Musical Theatre Review: But Hall’s final wrenching version of ‘Crying’ powerfully brings home the lost years between her and charming bad boy Ramsey. His passionate appeal to face the future together is resoundingly complemented by an ovation-winning company finale of ‘You Got it’.

Ron Simpson, WhatsOnStage: One of the strengths of Luke Sheppard’s production is the quality of performances from a main cast of nine and four supports – and, also, the equal spread of opportunities to shine. Thus act two begins with outrageous Tom from the kitchen (Leon Craig) belting out “Heartbreak Radio” and George (Richard Trinder) delivering a witty “Oh, Pretty Woman” to Ana Sofia, the mischievous matriarch of Felices Suenos (Alma Cuervo).