Review Roundup: HAMILTON's 'And Peggy' Tour; What Are the Critics Saying?

The "And Peggy" touring company of Hamilton officially reopened in San Francisco on August 10.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center - Sacramento , CA

Courtney Symes, BroadwayWorld: As if all of the above wasn't enough, this tour (the "And Peggy" tour) has it all. Unparalleled vocals, acting, and dancing, plus some standout performances of favorite numbers. Donald Webber, Jr., a detestably whiny Aaron Burr (on purpose), delivers his best performance of the show with "The Room Where it Happens." Darnell Abraham's powerful voice-befitting of a modern major general-both mourns and celebrates stepping down as our nation's first president in "One Last Time." The energetic Battle of "Yorktown" is always a choreographic and lyrical wonder. My favorite performance was Marja Harmon's "Satisfied", detailing Angelica Schuyler's initial encounter with her sister's husband, Alexander Hamilton.

Edward Smith, AutoAccident.com: The cast of the Sacramento production is outstanding as well, in particular, Julius Thomas III in the leading role, and Victoria Ann Scovens as his wife, Eliza Hamilton. For anyone worried that the show may not be as enjoyable without the original cast, those fears are unfounded - incredible talent is on display in the Sacramento production.

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts - San Jose, CA

David John Chavez, Bay Area Plays: Anyone who saw the show in San Francisco before the worldwide shutdown will welcome back a few familiar faces in key roles. In the title role, Julius Thomas III carries a delightful set of chops that allow him to sing with empathy and rap with impunity. And Brandon Louis Armstrong is back, returning to the Bay Area with his sublimely smooth flow as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Others stand out, especially a phenomenal Donald Webber, Jr. as the highly conflicted and tortured Aaron Burr, Hamilton's rival and assassin. The three Schuyler sisters, which include Maria Harmon as embattled Angelica, Ashley De La Rosa as Peggy and Maria, and Victoria Ann Scovens as the loyal Eliza, are the heartbeat of the show, pushing plot with a wide range of vocal stylings.

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts - Reno, NV

Jenny Kane, Reno Gazette Journal: The thing that really makes this production sing is that after a year and a half of being paused, you might think the playbill gathered dust. Anything but. The show feels like it was written yesterday, after the pandemic, after the election, after the riot, after the collective grief of a nation.

Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

Kathleen Allen, Tucson.com: As is Donald Webber Jr., as Aaron Burr. Webber easily made us forget Leslie Odom Jr., who played the role so brilliantly on Broadway. Webber moved with grace, sang with force and embodied this character who is at once ambitious and politically ambiguous, a jealous friend and a tender father. He is the tragic figure in "Hamilton," and Webber played him beautifully.