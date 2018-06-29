Review Roundup: Do the Critics 'Believe' in THE CHER SHOW in Chicago?

The Cher Show took its opening night bows in Chicago last night, June 28.

Check out photos of the cast's opening night bows here!

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Showis 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

The Cher Show stars Tony Award nominee Stephanie J. Block (Falsettos, The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Teal Wicks (Wicked, Finding Neverland), and Micaela Diamond( Broadway debut) in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. They will be joined by Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Beautiful, Jersey Boys) as Sonny Bono, Tony Award nominee Michael Berresse(Kiss Me, Kate; A Chorus Line) as Bob Mackie, Michael Campayno (Wicked) as Rob Camilletti, Matthew Hydzik(West Side Story, Side Show) as Gregg Allman, Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner(Prince of Broadway, Side Show) as Georgia Holt, and Dee Roscioli(Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) as the Standby for Star and Lady.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Chris Jones, Chicago Tribune: Block - an actress with a long and complicated Broadway history whose power and vulnerability always seem to coexist in the most fascinating way - already has figured her way into Cher. You can almost feel her wanting to burst out of the box that the show has built. Wicks, too, has all kinds of potential, and Diamond, although clearly very young and inexperienced, is a nascent talent. Still, the three women do not feel sufficiently, and collectively, in charge of their own meaning. They don't roar as they should, as a triangle of musical women. And - given that they are playing one of the creative arts' greatest deadpan, subversive, bump-and-grind ironists - they don't have enough fun.

Miriam Di Nunzio, Chicago Sun Times: What emerges from "The Cher Show" is the portrait of an artist - from an insecure teenager who started her career worshipping at the feet of Sonny Bono, to one who gradually and out of necessity emerged as a fiercely independent and strong woman, who realized she was and is second to none. Cher may have sung "All I Ever Need Is You" alongside her beloved "Son," but truth is, she had all she needed to succeed, deep down inside her. There may not have been a Cher had there not first been a Sonny & Cher. Sonny made a brand out of Cher, but she was born a powerhouse. "The Cher Show" reminds us why America fell in love with the dynamic duo. And why so many will always believe in Cher.

