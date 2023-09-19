Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages

Performances will run through January 7.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, officially opened at New World Stages last night, September 18. Performances will run through January 7. 

Directed by Gordon Greenberg, Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors features a company of fearless actors including Jordan Boatman (Medea at BAM, The Niceties), Arnie Burton (The 39 Steps, Peter and The Starcatcher), James Daly (Shaw Festival, Stratford Festival,  Hulu’s “Letterkenny”), Ellen Harvey (How To Succeed, Present Laughter) and Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Disney’s Newsies, Tuck Everlasting). The company understudies are Kaitlyn Boyer and Sean-Michael Wilkinson. 

Bram Stoker’s horror classic gets a riotous makeover in this lightning-fast comedic reimagining that celebrates goth, camp, sexuality, and the magic of live theatre. This 90-minute, gender-bending, quick-change romp features a pansexual GenZ Count Dracula in the midst of an existential crisis. When he sets his sights on the brilliant young earth scientist Lucy Westfeldt, he meets his match for the first time – as well as a slew of other colorful characters including vampire hunter Jean Van Helsing, insect connoisseur Percy Renfield and behavioral psychiatrist Wallace Westfeldt, whose British country estate doubles as a free-range mental asylum. With a cast of brilliant quick take comedians, this Dracula will make you scream... with laughter.

Read the reviews below!

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages Elysa Gardner, New York Sun: Mr. Greenberg and his designers — notable among them Tijana Bjelajac, who crafted the spare set and minimalist puppets, and Victoria Deiorio, who provides both flamboyant sound and mock-spooky original music — maintain a freewheeling, let’s-put-on-a-show vibe that makes these highly skilled performances seem effortless. The script, similarly, throws goofball pitches with a speed and dexterity plainly born of sophistication.

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages Sandy MacDonald, New York Stage Review: Who couldn’t use a good laugh right about now? How about 90 minutes’ worth, nonstop? As the threat of viral infection wafts about the city once again like some Victorian miasma, we’re due for some comic relief. You’ll find it, amid some stage-fog spritzes, in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, playing at New World Stages.

Review Roundup: DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS Opens at New World Stages Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s diverting new Dracula, which just opened at New World Stages, is subtitled A Comedy of Terrors, which gives you a hint of the zaniness that’s in store. Think Monty Python, with fewer silly walks. The madcap, manic Tricycle Theatre production of The 39 Steps. Perhaps a dash of the Ridiculous Theatrical Company, without the glitter.

Average Rating: 73.3%


To read more reviews and to share your own, click here!

