Review Roundup: Critics Weigh in on PROOF OF LOVE

Proof of Love opened earlier this week at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.

Constance thought she had a happy life and a loving husband. Suddenly, a tragic accident splinters her upper-class black family-and forces Constance to face uncomfortable truths about her marriage and herself. Proof of Love is the explosive, funny, and moving new one-woman play by Chisa Hutchinson, member of the first class of talent supported by the Audible Playwrights Fund; Jade King Carroll directs.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Jesse Green, The New York Times: That's a fascinating and fresh theme, worth even the contrivance it takes to establish. And it does provide Ms. Pressley - who recently appeared in Ms. Hutchison's play "Surely Goodness and Mercy" - a rich opportunity to explore a complex, loquacious, if emotionally stifled, character. Originally known for her bravura singing, she makes the most of it.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: Jade King Carroll, the director, wisely maintains Pressley's performance on an even keel. A tricky factor within the monologue involves the times when the silky Constance assumes Lashonda's coarser tones to read aloud her messages. Carroll prevents Pressley from sounding too satirically ghetto and perhaps losing viewer empathy in the process.

Tulis McCall, New York Theatre Guide: Well, this show may be many things, but Proof of Love it surely is not. To be completely honest, I cannot tell where the problem rests - there is plenty of problem to spread around.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

