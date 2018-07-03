Review Roundup: Critics Weigh-In on Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE at Williamstown Theatre Festival

Actor Will Hochman and Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker star in the world premiere of Adam Rapp's new play, The Sound Inside, at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Directed by David Cromer and running through July 8 at Nikos Stage.

The drama follows a professor at an Ivy League school who develops a bond with a mysterious and gifted student.

The critics stopped in and here's what they had to say!

Jesse Green, The New York Times: That's the silence - a beautiful hush of dread and wonder - that envelops "The Sound Inside," Adam Rapp's astonishing new play now receiving its world premiere, under the masterly direction of David Cromer, at the Williamstown Theater Festival. For its entire 90 minutes you are dying to know what will happen even while hoping to forestall the knowledge.

Steve Barnes, Albany Times Union: Written by Adam Rapp, whose plays have been widely produced on smaller stages nationally, it is a meditation, by turns ponderous and sumptuously eloquent, on writing, writers and the nature of identity and self when both are used in service of a narrative.

Jeffrey Borak, The Berkshire Eagle: Rarely have form and function combined with such compelling revelation and persuasion as they do in Adam Rapp's haunting, unsentimental two-character play, "The Sound Inside," which, under David Cromer's astute direction, is being given a deeply affecting and memorable world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival's Nikos Stage.

J. Peter Bergman, The Berkshire Edge: Illness sits securely at the center of the two lives on stage in Adam Rapp's new play, "The Sound Inside," which is receiving its world premiere performance on the Nikos Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival right now. This is a dark play with very little about it to allay the chill of a remove plotted by the playwright.

Chris Rohmann, Valley Advocate: Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside, unfolding over an intermissionless 90 minutes, is is a rather bleak two-hander that circles around a pair of lives rooted in words.

Related Articles