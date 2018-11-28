Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS

The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays, an all-new installment of the blockbuster world-famous touring magic spectacular has just arrived at the Marquis Theatre, where it plays through Sunday, December 30, 2018.

The Illusionists previously wowed New York audiences three record-breaking years in a row with Witness The Impossible, Live on Broadway, and Turn Of The Century, and around the world including smash hit engagements on London's West End and on tour around the United States and Canada. This year's family-friendly show promises even more illusions, close-up magic, mentalism, daring escapes, and technological spectacle performed by master entertainers who've captivated audiences worldwide on stages from the famed Magic Castle to Royal Variety Performances to multiple seasons of "America's Got Talent."

The mind-blowing spectacular of The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays showcases the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth, alongside special guests Light Balance. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Frank Scheck, The Hollywood Reporter: See enough magic shows and you'll soon realize that there's nothing new under the sun. Modern-day illusionists are basically performing the same tricks that have been a staple of the entertainment form for decades, only with new technological bells and whistles. What distinguishes the performers, aside from their skill, is the entertainment level they bring to their routines. On that front, The Illusionists - Magic of the Holidays more than delivers, even if its cheesiness factor is more redolent of Las Vegas than Broadway.

Greg Evans, Deadline: Each performer has a specialty of sorts, and all are very good at what they do. The overall approach will be familiar to anyone who watches programs of the Got Talent ilk - fast moving, flashy visuals, loud music. Only thing missing is Howie Mandel - at least in person: Clips from the show occasionally pop up on large video screens.

