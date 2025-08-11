Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What did critics think of Dolly Parton’s brand new musical, Dolly: A True Original Musical With a score by Parton that includes some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, Dolly also features a book by Parton and Emmy Award® winner Maria S. Schlatter, direction by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, and choreography by Emmy Award® winner Mandy Moore.

The Nashville world premiere cast is led by Katie Rose Clarke as ‘Dolly Parton,’ Carrie St. Louis as ‘Dolly,’ and Quinn Titcomb as ‘Little Dolly,’ each playing the international superstar at different stages of her life. The musical also features John Zdorjeski as ‘Porter Wagoner,’ GRAMMY® and Outer Critics Circle Award® nominee John Behlmann as ‘Carl Dean,’ Jacob Fishel as ‘Sandy Gallin,’ Tabitha Lawing as ‘Little Judy Ogle,’ Tony Award nominee Beth Malone as ‘Judy Ogle,’ and Danny Wolohan as ‘Uncle Bill.’

They are joined by ensemble members Peri Barnhill, Klea Blackhurst, Sarah Bockel, Jonathan Butler-Duplessis, Joe Carroll, Donald Corren, Ryan Demoville, Olivia Donalson, Sarah Hunt, Ruchir Khazanchi, James Moye, Cole Ragsdale, Maddie Robert, and Alex Ross. Swings and understudies for the Nashville company include Josh Canfield, Tiffany Engen, Todd A. Horman, Norah Nunes, and Kathlynn Rodin.

The music team for the production includes Kimberly Grigsby (music supervisor & music director), Tony Award nominee and GRAMMY Award nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), Kent Wells (musical consultant), Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements), and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements).

The creative team for Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic and additional video design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Steve Summers (costume consultant), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington and Beth Lake (sound design), Olivier Award nominees Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (projection design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Katie Gell (makeup design), Charles Means (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

Parton’s career is nothing short of extraordinary. Still topping the charts well into her seventh decade of success, Dolly has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, is an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is Billboard’s #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and twenty-five #1 hits, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a living legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical takes us on a journey through the life of this rhinestone in the rough, from her barefoot beginnings in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee to performing in platform heels under the bright lights of Hollywood. Featuring all her beloved hits, including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” this joyful and moving new musical will take audiences inside the literal rags-to-riches story of Parton and give you new insight into her triumphs, trials, and trailblazing.

Tickets to Dolly: A True Original Musical, with prices also starting at just $40, are also on sale at www.dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615 460 2255. Dolly: A True Original Musical may be inappropriate for ages 12 and under.

Dolly: A True Original Musical Reviews

Melonee Hurt, Knox News: The show's production is simple-yet-effective. Sets are minimal but provide just the right amount of context. At one point during Parton's Porter Wagoner years, the filming of his television show becomes real as cameras project the performers onto TV screens in real time while the Fisher Center audience responded to "Applause" lights as if we were the real Wagoner audience seeing Parton's career blossom in front of our eyes.

Paige Gawley, American Songwriter: Though Clarke didn’t take over as Dolly Parton until Act II, her veteran presence was felt throughout the whole show. Clarke was on stage as Little Dolly (13-year-old Quinn Titcomb) struggled to deal with life in rural East Tennessee, where her microphone was homemade and her audience only animals.

Joe Leydon, Cowboys & Indians: And at the center of it all, there is Katie Rose Clarke’s starring (and perhaps star-making) performance as Dolly. She certainly looks and sounds the part, but that’s only half of it. Clarke isn’t merely some better-than-average “Legends Show” impersonator – for much of this musical, she rises to the well-nigh impossible challenge of actually becoming Dolly for a couple of hours on stage, playing her not as a revered icon but as a flesh-and-blood human being, winning and resourceful every step of the way.

Gimena Cante, Music City Review: Dolly: A True Original Musical captures the essence of the artist through distinctive elements, such as the vocal technique each actress employs to replicate her iconic soprano voice, rapid vibrato, yodeling style, and unmistakable Southern accent. The live music brings her most emblematic songs to life with remarkable accuracy, evoking both the musical style of the era and Dolly’s own unique sound.

Reader Reviews

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...