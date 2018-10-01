Review Roundup: Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo Lead JEKYLL & HYDE at North Shore Music Theatre

North Shore Music Theatre's production of JEKYLL & HYDE starring Constantine Maroulis and Diana DeGarmo is now on stage. Under the direction of Broadway's original Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, Robert Cuccioli, JEKYLL & HYDE plays thru October 7, 2018.



Based on Robert Louis Stevenson's novel of similar name, JEKYLL & HYDE tells the story of London scientist Dr. Henry Jekyll, who accidentally creates a potion that uncontrollably changes him into a murderous alter ego dubbed Edward Hyde. As Hyde's violent rampages continues, Jekyll must figure out a way to stop the transformations before it results in deadly consequences for his fiancée Emma and a woman of the night named Lucy, who has fallen for the doctor. With a book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and music by Frank Wildhorn, the soaring score features powerful and romantic songs including "This Is The Moment," "In His Eyes," Someone Like You," and "A New Life."



A two-time Tony nominee, Constantine Maroulis once again tackles the role of Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde, a role he has played in the recent Broadway Revival and National Tour, as well as in regional theatres. Constantine is an accomplished actor, producer, singer and songwriter best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Broadway's Rock of Ages and his epic run as a Season 4 finalist during the heyday of "American Idol." His other Broadway acting credits include The Wedding Singer and Jekyll & Hyde. Constantine earned a second Tony Award nomination as a producer of Broadway's revival of Deaf West's Spring Awakening. Additionally, Constantine has played Judas in the MUNY production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Che in the North Shore production of Evita. Constantine also continues his music career, having recently joined forces with legendary Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, touring the world as Adler's Appetite, as well as releasing the singles, "Here I Come," "She's Just Rock N Roll" and "All About You" from his upcoming solo album.



Stage, screen, and recording artist Diana DeGarmo plays Lucy, the same role she recently played on the Jekyll & Hyde World Tour. Diana first rose to fame at the age of 16, making it all the way thru to the finale of Season 3 of "American Idol." She quickly made the leap to the stage making her Broadway debut at the age of 18 playing Penny in Tony Award-winning musical, Hairspray. She then went on to play Sheila in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair. Diana has appeared off-Broadway in The Toxic Avenger and the revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes, and headlined the First National Tours of Brooklyn The Musical and 9 to 5, as well as headlining the recent National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and the World Tour of Jekyll & Hyde. Diana has appeared in the films Alto, After the Sun Fell, and The First Ride Of Wyatt Earp and on television as Angelina on "The Young and the Restless." Diana continues to record music. Her first single "Dreams" reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart. Her EP's include "Unplugged in Nashville," "Live to Love," and her most recent release "Gemini - Volume 1."



Bringing his own vision of Jekyll & Hyde to the stage, director Robert Cuccioli earned a Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Jekyll and his alter ego, Mr. Hyde, in the original Broadway production of the musical thriller Jekyll & Hyde. Other Broadway acting credits include Javert in Les Misérables and Spiderman: Turn off the Dark. Robert began his directing career in 2001 with his critically acclaimed production of Jekyll & Hyde at The Westchester Broadway Theatre and went on to direct his production four more times in other large venues around the country such as Houston's Theatre under the Stars and Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. Other directing credits include The Merchant of Venice and The Glass Menagerie at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey.



Tickets for JEKYLL & HYDE are priced starting from $59 - $84. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

What did the critics have to say?

Terry Byrne, Boston Globe: The challenge seems to lie in rising above Wildhorn's blandly derivative score and Bricusse's Dr. Seuss-like rhymes. Even "This Is the Moment," the anthemic ballad that marks the beginning of Jekyll's descent into darkness, may be note perfect but remains emotionally flat. Since we don't feel any fear for his decision, let alone any sympathy, it's hard to care when it's time for his meltdown.

Dave Tompkins, BroadwayWorld: However, in this production, successfully directed by Robert Cuccioli the original Jekyll/Hyde actor, there are many positives. The stars, both, Broadway veterans, recording artists and American Idol finalists, bring a welcome rock vibe to the production that hopefully will draw a younger audience for this NSMT run. Tony nominee, Constantine Maroulis (Dr. Henry Jekyll/Edward Hyde) is simply amazing. His performance is incredibly complex and nuanced, and his vocal range and control is incredible. Likewise, Diana DeGarmo (Lucy Harris) created a sympathetic, fragile, and three dimensional character that she surpurbly brought to life. Her range is also amazing and she brings a nice rock vocal edge to her role without overpowering her overall performance.

Sally Applegate, Wicked Local: Kelli Barclay has created intriguingly original choreography and director Robert Cuccioli brings his experience as the original Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde in the 1997 Broadway production to bear in this well-directed year 2018 version.

Bill Brotherton, Item Live: Enough snarkiness. Is it worth seeing? I'm of two minds. This is an excellent, professional production with a strong, hardworking cast. But the show itself is so-so. Hmmm. Let's consult the ABBA goddesses: "Take a Chance on Me." OK. Do I think North Shore Music Theatre supporters will be glad they bought a ticket? "I Do. I Do. I Do. I Do."

