Review Roundup: Andrew Scott Stars In VANYA Off-Broadway

Olivier Award winner Andrew ScottÂ stars in aÂ radical new adaptation of Chekhovâ€™s Vanya, opening tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre! ScottÂ is reprising his wildly acclaimed performance, originated in London. Read the reviews!

The Olivier Award-winning production is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. Get a first look at Scott in the production here!Â

Anton Chekhovâ€™s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of historyâ€™s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter Oâ€™Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.

Marianna Gailus serves as Scottâ€™s understudy. Mr. Scott co-created this Olivier Award-winning production with adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates. In addition to Ms. Vize, the design team for Vanya includes lighting design by James Farncombe, sound design by Dan Balfour, video design by Jack Phelan, physicality by Michela Meazza, and costume design by Natalie Pryce. Vanya is Executive Produced by Wagner Johnson Productions.

Jesse Green, The New York Times: What makes the production exemplary, like the play itself, is the emotion. I hate to think why Scott is such a sadness machine, but the tears (and blushes and glows and sneers) lie very shallow under his skin. He only rarely raises his voice. As the feelings are evidently coming directly and carefully from his heart, he narrowcasts them directly and carefully at yours.

Melissa Rose Bernardo, New York Stage Review: Olivier Award winner Scott takes great care to assign a distinct voice and defining mannerisms to each role: Sonia carries a kitchen cloth; the housekeeper, Marina, stands at the kitchen counter, dragging on a cigarette; Helena sounds distracted and breathy, fiddling with her slinky gold necklace as she speaks. Michael is deeply serious, and for some reason likes to play with a tennis ball. All it takes for Scott to slip in and out of each character is a turn, or a walk behind a door. Heâ€™s a marvel.

Michael Sommers, New York Stage Review: The playwright, director Sam Yates, and scenic designer Rosanna Vize are credited along with the actor as co-creators of the production. Their fine contributions, plus James Farncombeâ€™s shadowy and strategic lighting design, provide for a seamless staging that showcases Scottâ€™s virtuosity. While Vanya ultimately turns out to be more about Andrew Scottâ€™s performance than Anton Chekhovâ€™s drama, it is unlikely that most spectators will mind.

Jonathan Mandell, New York Theater: Andrew Scott is rarely lugubrious, and never stilted in the roles. Heâ€™s sometimes riveting. He is almost always busy. Busy changing voices and accents, bouncing a tennis ball, taking on and off hip sunglasses, playing a piano, jumping on and off a swing, smoking and not smoking, drinking an entire bottle of vodka, shooting a rifle.

Adam Feldman, Time Out New York: Juggling characters can often look frantic onstage, but it doesnâ€™t in Vanya. Nothing about Scottâ€™s performance feels hurried; he is unafraid of long silences, like the ones between Michael and Helena that practically heave with the heat of what they canâ€™t say. In that sense, it is of a piece with the use of negative space in Rosanna Vizeâ€™s set.

Gillian Russo, New York Theatre Guide: Simon Stephen's adaptation plays up every possible bit of comedy in Vanya â€” an approach that could make the play hokey in the hands of a less skilled actor â€” but as the show progresses, the laughs get sparser and more hesitant as the characters reach their breaking points and, perhaps, so does the performer. By the time Scott, as Ivan's innocent niece Sonia, delivers the pensive final monologue, it's as if he's actually stripped all nine characters away and is simply thinking out loud to us.

Robert Hofler, The Wrap: Simon Stephensâ€™ adaptation here resembles a Cliffs Notes version of Uncle Vanya where several pages have been torn out, most of those featuring the title character now gone.

Sara Holdren, Vulture: To its creatorsâ€™ great credit, the showâ€™s form registers not as a celebrity stuntâ€”or even, whatever the reality, as one of the many solo performances producers have gravitated toward in the era of COVID-altered theaterâ€”but as an intimate and sincere actorâ€™s laboratory, a chance to turn one of Chekhovâ€™s rangy, yearning ensembles into a kind of revelatory Russian doll, messing about with his inimitable voice in order to channel it to thrilling effect.