Review Roundup: ANYTHING GOES Starring Sutton Foster- See What the Critics Are Saying!

Reviews are rolling in for the West End revival of Anything Goes, starring two-time Tony Award winner, Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, Tony and Olivier winner Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

With music and lyrics by Cole Porter, the original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton, Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and the new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman, Anything Goes will premiere at the Barbican Theatre from July to October 31 and then embark on a UK tour.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love... proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre's most memorable songs - including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'Anything Goes', 'You're the Top', 'Blow, Gabriel, Blow', 'It's De-Lovely', 'Friendship' and 'Buddie Beware' - will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. Anything Goes is set to sail away with audiences all over again.

William J Connolly, BroadwayWorld: Sure, this is a tale that most in attendance have probably encountered before, but it doesn't matter. This feels like opening night all over again. The charm of this musical and the pace of its story leaves you desperate to book again. And there's nobody with greater charm than a certain Ms. Foster.

Marianka Swain, The Telegraph: "At the climax of this utterly joyful musical, one that made us feel, for the first time in many months, that all was right with the world, my mother turned to me with happy tears in her eyes and said, "Well, that's the show of the year." And she's absolutely right. I would give it six stars if I could."

Alex Wood, WhatsOnStage: "Back now for a major revival at the Barbican (one of few large-scale shows announced, planned, marketed, cast and rehearsed during the pandemic), director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall (returning to the show after bagging a Tony Award for reviving it on Broadway in 2011), crams the two-hour ride with cheesy, feel-good moments: this is vintage stage magic at its most explosively joyous."

