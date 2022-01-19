Review Roundup: AIN'T TOO PROUD Tour Kicks Off at the Kennedy Center; Read the Reviews

The National Tour of Ain't Too Proud officially kicked off at the Kennedy Center, after cancelling 15 performances due to COVID-19. Performances began on December 28 and continued through January 16.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and so many more.

The tour is now playing in Charlotte, NC, before going on to the rest of the country throughout 2022. Learn more at https://ainttooproudmusical.com/#tickets.

Let's see what the critics are saying...

Kennedy Center - Washington, DC

Morgan Musselman, BroadwayWorld: In one of my favorite moments of the night, taking place toward the end of the first act as David Ruffin is fired, the group sings "I Could Never Love Another (After Loving You)" to one another. It is a heartbreaking scene that showcases the men's deep personal ties to one another and artfully foreshadows the internal strife and loss chronicled in the show's second act. There is deep love and sympathy in the way this story is told, especially in its most tense moments.

Ben Fisler, MD Theatre Guide: Right from the start, the audience is treated to high-energy performances of some of the greatest R&B hits-from "Cloud Nine" to "What Becomes of the Broken Hearted," featuring Sergio Trujillo's Tony-winning choreography, a brilliant mix of Motown style and trademark Temptations gestures, blended with hip-hop and musical theatre virtuosity. As a rule, the group is beautifully synched on stage when delivering a classic like "My Girl," even when Marcus Paul James, as Williams himself, reveals the backstage drama that characterized each moment in the group's journey to being counted among the greatest music artists of all time.

Gail Choochan, The Free Lance-Star: The touring production of "Ain't Too Proud" has assembled a terrific cast to bring these iconic hit-makers to life: Marcus Paul James as the cool-headed leader Otis, Jalen Harris as falsetto-singing charmer Eddie, Harrell Holmes Jr. as the stoic bassman Melvin, James T. Lane as troubled baritone Paul and Elijah Ahmad Lewis in a scene-stealing performance as flamboyant showman David. The egocentric singer, "Our Diamond in the Ruffin" as Otis often refers to him, would randomly show up and steal the spotlight after he was booted from the group. Najah Hetsberger as Otis's wife, Josephine, also has some lovely moments in the show.