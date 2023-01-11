Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, now playing at the Eccles Theater, breathes life into the origins of the iconic group with slick choreography, sleek design, and dynamo performances.
AIN'T TOO PROUD (book by Dominique Morisseau) was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2019. The true story of the Temptations is presented with the episodic structure of a docudrama but in live musical form with songs from the Motown catalog. Although group founder Otis Williams handpicks each member to create a powerhouse group, it's never permanent as they end up leaving one by one. Still, nothing can stand in the way of their collective success, enduring legacy, and hit songs.
The distinctive performances effectively differentiate each character for the uninitiated, selling the audience on each of their unique contributions to the Temptations.
Standouts include Michael Andreaus as Otis Williams, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin, and E. Clayton Cornelious as Paul Williams.
The smooth, expressive, Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo brings the music to life, complemented by the dapper costumes by Paul Tazewell and hair/wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.
The scenic design by Robert Brill, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and lighting design by Howell Binkley work together to double down on the docudrama feeling through simple shapes, creative lettering, historical photos, and a grayscale palette with surges of deep color.
AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 15, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
Related Stories
AIN'T TOO PROUD will play the Tulsa PAC April 4-9, 2023 for eight performances. Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations opened at Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theater on Thursday, December 15th and runs through January 1st. Check out photos from the opening here!
Playhouse Square has announced the First National Tour of AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, the new Broadway smash hit musical, will play the KeyBank State Theatre July 12 – 31 as part of the 2021-22 KeyBank Broadway Series.
What did our critic think? AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS follows the timeline of the Temptations, a Grammy winning group with 42 top ten hits, from conception as narrated by Otis Williams (Marcus Paul James) the group's founder and only surviving original member.
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor i... (read more about this author)
Best of Utah Theater in 2022: Salt Lake City BWW Reviewer's Favorite Shows
December 27, 2022
1. MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com 2. SHUCKED at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org 3. THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org 4. BRIGHT STAR at Hale Center Theater Orem, www.haletheater.org 5. IN THE HEIGHTS at West Valley Arts, www.wvcarts.org Honorable Mentions: ANASTASIA at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com TREASURE ISLAND at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Pioneer Theatre Company is Warm-Hearted
December 10, 2022
A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company is a warm-hearted, wonderfully sentimental reminder of a simpler time.
Review: MOULIN ROUGE! at the Eccles Theater is a Euphoric Heart-Filled Extravaganza
December 3, 2022
The national tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at the Eccles Theater is not just “spectacular spectacular”--it is “spectacular” a million times over with dazzling scenic and lighting design that has to be seen to be believed, and even then it feels unbelievable. The entire production is a luscious extravaganza of visuals and music, thanks to the unparalleled artistic vision of Tony-winning director Alex Timbers and his collaborators. But it’s not just shiny veneer with no substance. Lying just under the surface is a pulsating heart of humanity, filled with love and pain and aspiration, driving the experience to euphoric heights.
Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable
November 21, 2022
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022, spotlighting the stage and screen star’s distinctive singing, acting and personality.
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical
November 20, 2022
Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an oceanic paradise of possibilities--you never know what new visual delight might be in store.