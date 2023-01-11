Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Eccles Theater is Slick and Sleek

The national tour of AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, now playing at the Eccles Theater, breathes life into the origins of the iconic group with slick choreography, sleek design, and dynamo performances.

AIN'T TOO PROUD (book by Dominique Morisseau) was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2019. The true story of the Temptations is presented with the episodic structure of a docudrama but in live musical form with songs from the Motown catalog. Although group founder Otis Williams handpicks each member to create a powerhouse group, it's never permanent as they end up leaving one by one. Still, nothing can stand in the way of their collective success, enduring legacy, and hit songs.

The distinctive performances effectively differentiate each character for the uninitiated, selling the audience on each of their unique contributions to the Temptations.

Standouts include Michael Andreaus as Otis Williams, Jalen Harris as Eddie Kendricks, Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin, Harrell Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin, and E. Clayton Cornelious as Paul Williams.

The smooth, expressive, Tony-winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo brings the music to life, complemented by the dapper costumes by Paul Tazewell and hair/wig design by Charles G. LaPointe.

The scenic design by Robert Brill, projection design by Peter Nigrini, and lighting design by Howell Binkley work together to double down on the docudrama feeling through simple shapes, creative lettering, historical photos, and a grayscale palette with surges of deep color.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, January 15, 2023. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid