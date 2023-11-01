Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Broadway San Jose

A must-see, top of the charts production that you won’t want to miss!

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Broadway San Jose

The 1960s Detroit music scene was a heady time of talent and creativity, and the Temptations were at the center of it all. Berry Gordy Jr.’s Motown records quickly became a star making machine and rose to become the most successful and influential record labels in the world. It was known for its distinctive sound, which combined elements of soul, R&B, and pop and the Temptations was one of Motown’s most successful groups. AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS captures the group’s meteoric rise and magic of the era but doesn’t hold back from the tragedy, trauma and racism that came along with untold fame and fortune and it is fantastic. Based on Temptation’s legend Otis William’s book, “Temptations,” AIN’T TOO PROUD is playing now through November 5, 2023, at Broadway San Jose. This is a must-see, top of the charts production that you won’t want to miss!

The Tony nominated book was penned by Detroit-native and award-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau. Fast-paced, deft, and seamlessly fluid, her show is beautifully staged by Director Des McAnuff and Choreographer Sergio Trujillo, who won the 2019 Tony for his work on AIN’T TOO PROUD.

The audience gets a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of the Temptations’ five brilliant members: Otis Williams (Michael Andreaus), Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes Jr.), Paul Williams (E. Clayton Cornelious), Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris), and David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis). Known for their smooth harmonies and slick dance moves, The Temptations quickly became one of Motown's most popular acts.

Their story is narrated by Texarkana-born “Temps” member Otis Williams who, for various reasons, moved to Detroit as a teen and quickly finds himself on the wrong side of the law. He’s told that in Detroit, you either sing or become part of a gang. Luckily for the world, the man behind the Temptations chose singing, which would end up being not only his salvation but his lifetime calling.

Soon enough he forms a band with school friend, Melvin Franklin, whose rich bass voice is “lower than the devil’s,” baritone Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris captures his falsetto perfectly) and Al Bryant (Brett Michael Lockley), the one initial member who didn’t last. As Otis says, “Sometimes the ‘temp’ in Temptations meant ‘temporary.’”  David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis is extraordinary) replaced him as the final member of the original group. His voice would end up being the secret sauce the Temptations needed, inspiring Smokey Robinson (a spot-on Derek Adams) to write some of their biggest hits like, “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “Since I lost My Baby,” and their first hit, “The Way You Do the Things You Do.”

Director Des McAnuff works in perfect sync with choreographer Sergio Trujillo to create a story that is both intimate and electrifying. Trujillo, who won the Tony for his AIN’T TOO PROUD choreography, lovingly brought the Temptations’ signature dance moves to life while adding his own flair, showcasing his ability to create complex, layered dance numbers that are both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

Behind it all is star maker Barry Gordy (Jeremy R. Kelsey) whose mantra of “quality control is my secret weapon” and his insistence on clean-cut images, eventually made them all stars. Scenic Designer Robert Brill wisely lets marquees tell the story of the Temptations’ rise to stardom. They start out opening for The Supremes (Amber Mariah Talley channels Diana Ross while Shayla Brielle G. and Brittny Smith shine as Florence Ballard and Mary Wilson, respectively) but in short order the Temps are performing on their own all across the world and the marquees bear witness to their growth. And whether the Temps are on stage, in the studio or hanging out in Barry Gordy’s Motown office, Howell Binkley’s lighting design showcases the stars even in their darkest moments. 

Though AIN’T TOO PROUD follows in the footsteps of other jukebox bio-musicals like Beautiful and Jersey Boys, the show must, of course, deal with racism, and in their case, the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. Scenic designer Robert Brill’s use of larger-than-life photo stills of King’s funeral bring us into the moment, and it is extraordinarily disturbing that the rampant racism of the 60s is still with us today.

AIN’T TOO PROUD is a dazzling story of stardom, as well as gritty resilience in the face of personal tragedies and racism. Through it all the group’s sacrifice and determination shines through.  As Otis reminds us, “the only thing that lives forever is the music.”

AIN’T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS
Now thru November 5, 2023
Book by Dominique Morrisseau
Music and Lyrics from the Legendary Motown Catalog
Broadway San Jose - 

Photo courtesy of Emilio Madrid




