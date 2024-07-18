Review Roundup: THE BAKER'S WIFE at Menier Chocolate Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Menier Chocolate Factory just celebrated opening night of Gordon Greenberg's production of The Baker's Wife – with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Joseph Stein.

The cast includes: Bobbie Chambers (Niece), Mark Extance (The Teacher), Josefina Gabrielle (Denise), Jack Gardner (Philippe), Sutara Gayle (Therese), Hana Ichijo (Niece), Lucie Jones (Genevieve), Bart Lambert (Ensemble), Michael Matus (The Marquis), Norman Pace (Claude), David Pendlebury (Ensemble), Robyn Rose (Niece), Clive Rowe (The Baker), David Seadon-Young (Antoine), Matthew Seadon-Young (Priest), Liam Tamne (Barnaby), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Dominique), Annabelle Williams (Ensemble) and Finty Williams (Hortense).

The arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Let's see what the London critics are seeing about the new production...

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

Mica Blackwell, BroadwayWorld: A charming production that finds sweetness in its bitter themes of infidelity and forgiveness, The Bakera??s Wifea??s' message remains timeless. A gentler offering from Stephen Schwartza??s catalogue, this immersive show whisks you away to a time long past with a phenomenal ensemble who find the heart and soul in their characters. Perhaps the mistake made 50 years ago was attempting to bring The Bakera??s Wife to a larger space. In the Meniera??s intimate space, it makes for a real treat.

Dominic Cavendish, Telegraph: While you might be able to affect a Gallic shrug at the showa??s unproblematised attitude to its central age gap (endorsed at the sentimental close), ita??s harder to dispel the impression that the musical augmentation drains the tale of rustic authenticity. For all the strenuous accordion-playing and warm orchestrations, instead of becoming more atmospherically specific it all starts to sound touristically generic. And wea??re not miles from a??Allo a??Allo!, with a community of types: the local drunk, the moralising priest, the sage teacher, the lecherous Mayor. They bicker a fair bit but dona??t flicker into memorable life.

David Jays, The Guardian: Gordon Greenberga??s affectionate production is soggy-bottomed in the weaker second half. Glazed in Paul Andersona??s yolk-gold lighting, the characterful ensemble includes Josefina Gabriellea??s knowing cafe owner and Finty Williams as a worm-turning wife: the musicala??s unsatisfied women are far better company than their boorish menfolk, and cut loose in a tango. Holding the story is the baker. Clive Rowe is built for optimism a?" round eyes shining with merriment, voice rich with adoration. Ita??s horrible to see him reduced to misery a?" the light leaves his eyes like an oven turned cold.

Clive Davis, The Times: The first thing to say about the chamber production by Gordon Greenberg a?" who has previously staged the musical on the other side of the pond a?" is that it looks gorgeous. As audience members take their seats on three sides of the cast they are immersed in a world of pétanque and terrace café chatter. Paul Farnswortha??s set glows with a Provencal sheen; Paul Andersona??s lighting evokes the sense of the sun weighing on everyone.

Tom Wicker, TimeOut: This particular show also benefits from director-of-musicals extraordinaire Greenberga??s in-depth familiarity with it, having previously directed a critically acclaimed U.S. revival in 2005. Crucially, he understands that romance is only one strand of the story and that perhaps the most important a??charactera?? is the village itself. Thata??s where this production truly rises to the occasion. From the staging a?" which sits us on either side of designer Paul Farnswortha??s rustic French fantasia a?" to the way some scenes play out amidst us, wea??re always brought up close to the supporting characters.

Paul Vale, The Stage: Greenberga??s production, with sensitive musical direction from Dustin Conrad, delivers the perfect balance of rustic charm and sexual tension. It may not yet be Broadway-bound, as many of the Meniera??s past shows have been, but it is a masterclass of musical theatre for the smaller stage.

Alun Hood, WhatsOnStage: Currently, Greenberga??s technically ambitious production is tonally inconsistent and sometimes lacks urgency: it feels as though it needs slightly longer to bed in. However, with its luxury casting and lush visuals, this satisfying, delicate confection is already a heady delight.

Greg Stewart, Theatre Weekly: Stephen Schwartza??s score, with its blend of wistful ballads and uptempo numbers sounds divine under Stuart Morleya??s musical supervision and Dustin Conrada??s musical direction. This revival of The Bakera??s Wife is a delicious treat; sweet without being cloying. It also features a dream ensemble cast, the kind you dona??t see coming together every day.

Marianka Swain, London Theatre: The irresistible immersive staging draws the audience in. Paul Farnsworth has filled his French bingo card: the square is framed by lush trees, dilapidated green shutters and ivy-clad wrought-iron balconies, plus there are adorable café tables (at which a few audience members are seated), men in flat caps playing boules, and constant, insouciant smoking. Matt Colea??s movement makes the entangled ensemble feel like one character.



Average Rating: 75.6% Average Rating: 75.6%







To read more reviews, click here

Comments