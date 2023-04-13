Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

It's a very rare occurrence that I get to walk into a musical with fresh eyes. Nine times out of ten I've been pre-exposed to a lot of what's in a show, whether it be the music, the plot, or the aesthetic. However, Ain't Too Proud was one that had always alluded me. To be completely honest, I never had a lot of interest in it. The music incorporated wasn't a touch point for me, and at a certain point, the over saturation of bio-jukebox musicals can get fatiguing. I went into Ain't Too Proud fairly unbiased and as a blank slate, where I ended up having a delightful evening at the theatre learning about the cultural impact of one of the most influential and important musical groups ever.

The story is fairly simple, through the lens of founding Temptations member Otis Williams (Michael Andreaus), the show chronicles the rise and evolution of the Temptations, through their ups, downs, and everything in between. From the streets of Detroit to the record offices of Motown, the show does a very effective job of mapping out the drama, success, and heartbreak of the group. I was very impressed by the show's pacing. It moved so briskly, yet I never felt like I was missing important information. The show's structure is surely attributed the acclaimed book writer Dominque Morisseau.

The cast lead by Michael Andreaus is exceptional. He is a captivating storyteller, and keeps the audience fully engaged as his character switches back and forth between narrating the action, and jumping into it. The vocals of everyone on the stage are phenomenal as well, but I was especially impressed by Elijah Ahmad Lewis as David Ruffin who flawlessly rips through the show's catalog.

The set was very simple, but effective. The story moves at a constant and steady clip that may be bogged down by bigger set pieces and transitions. For the purpose of the story being told, the mix of projections and fairly sparse stage decor was a good choice. I was also very taken in by how well the show is lit, the dimensions the lighting design creates are just beautiful.

The show isn't going to revolutionize the jukebox musical, but this one, while somewhat paint-by-the-numbers in the same template of those that came before, is very well constructed and executed. With energy in spades and the willingness to tell the good, bad, and the ugly, the show has a sense of honesty and integrity as well. They pack a lot of story into 2.5 hours, and the briskness of the pacing makes it feel exciting and fresh. I may not have known a lot about the Temptations walking into the theatre, but upon exiting I am fascinated by their story and truly in awe of their legacy.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Now - April 16th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts