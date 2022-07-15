Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Key Bank Palace

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, which is now on stage at the State Theatre as part of the Key Bank Broadway Series, is a 2018 jukebox musical with music and lyrics by The Temptations and book by Dominique Morisseau.

Jukebox musicals are stage shows in which songs were written with no preconceived connection to the script. The genre includes JERSEY BOYS, BEAUTIFUL---THE Carol King STORY and BUDDY-- THE Buddy Holly STORY, which follow the life experiences of a well-known performer. Other jukebox musicals, such as MAMA MIA, ROCK OF AGES and PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, have pre-written music, but are not a real story. The tale is concocted and the songs are dropped into the script.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is based on the history of the musical group known by many names in their development, but once they became part of Motown, and finally developed a persona, their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they were named The Temptations and took off on a career which included 42 top ten hits with 14 reaching number one and were named, in 2017, as the greatest R&B group of all time by Billboard Magazine.

The group was noted for pioneering psychedelic soul music and was significant in the evolution of R&B and soul music. Distinct harmonies, creative choreography and their stylish clothing were imitated by many groups.

The musical illuminates how and why the group was founded, the ever-changing membership, the group's interpersonal and intrapersonal conflicts, their role in the civil rights movement and the nation's politics and war, the stress on individual performers which resulted in life and marriage problems. This is a tale of brotherhood and loyalty, as well as betrayal.

Do The Temptations still exist? The musical doesn't answer this question, but the answer is a resounding, "Yes!" In the Fall of 2021, they released two singles, "Is It Gonna Be Yes or No," featuring Smokey Robinson, and "When We Were Kings," as part of their upcoming album, "Temptations 60." So the history goes on.

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the opportunity to hear over thirty of the group's greatest hits including "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," 'Gloria," "Shout," and "For Once in My Life."

The musical was first staged at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, then was presented in a series of regional venues. Songs were added and dropped, and story threads adjusted. In March, 2019 the production opened on Broadway. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, but only got a statue for its choreography.

The touring company tells the tale well. Though too long, it is nicely staged by director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Cutting several songs, which were not integral to the story, would have helped the tedium factor that became evident as the show went on and on. (Side comment: I would assume if I were a fanatic follower of the group, which I am not, I wouldn't have minded the extra songs.)

The local staging was somewhat hampered, on opening night, by the absence of Marcus Paul James, who usually portrays the lead role of Otis Williams, the founder and central cog of The Temptations. Michael Andreaus, one of his understudies stepped in.

Andreaus was quite good, but he was sometimes slightly out of sync in the complicated dance movements and lacked some of the needed charisma needed for the role. Also added to this production was Antwan Holley, who stepped in as Barry Gordy, the role that Andreaus usually plays.

The cast was excellent, often playing more than one role.

The costuming was impressive. Each performer wore multi high-styled and fashioned colored costumes.

The stage band was loud and rocking, which was to be expected.

Capsule judgment: It is always interesting, whether or not you are a fan of a person or a group, to see and hear their story in a juke box musical. AIN'T TOO PROUD gives the viewer an inside view of how The Temptations were founded, developed and performed. The touring show did the history proud. If you love the Temptations, you'll be on "Cloud Nine" and "Shout" about AIN'T TOO PROUD. If not a fanatic, it is still worth seeing it.

The show is at the KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square through Sunday, July 31st. Tickets are available for all performances, and can be purchased by clicking here.