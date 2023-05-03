Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Straz Center For The Performing Arts

"There is no progress without sacrifice..."

"The music is colorblind...but the world isn't..."

Ain't Too Proud is a 2018 Jukebox Musical with original music and lyrics by the Temptations and a book written by Dominique Morisseau. It opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in March of 2019.

Indulge me if you will on a little history prior to the show opening on Broadway.

In 2017, the musical premiered at Berkley Repertory Theatre in Berkley, California. Directed by Des McAnuff and featuring choreography by Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud was originally set to play through October 8, but was later extended through November 5. It became the highest-grossing production in the theatre's history.

In 2018 following its showing at Berkley Repertory, Ain't Too Proud ran at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. for one month from June to July.

Then the show moved to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles where it ran from August to September of that very same year.

The show then traveled to Toronto where it played at the Princess of Wales Theatre from October to November of 2018.

Finally opening on Broadway in March of 2019, and just under a year later suspending all operations due to the rise of the COVID-19 Pandemic. In May of 2021, it was announced that Ain't Too Proud would return to Broadway with a re-opening Gala Performance on October 16, and the production would see its final performance date on January 16, 2022.

"A man ain't nothing without the right people beside him..."

"Who knew you could be on top of the world, and still feel beneath it..."

Ain't Too Proud's plot is simple, yet extraordinarily layered in its telling. Otis Williams, founding member and eventually last man standing of the original five tells the story of humbled, yet troubled beginnings that would eventually lead to the rise of what could be perhaps the greatest group in the history of R&B/Motown. Through growing up in the rough side of Detroit, Otis even serves a short stint behind bars, and as he emerges, he hand picks the original five members of what would be known as the Temptations.

Joining Otis for our story are members, Melvin Franklin, Paul Williams, Eddie Kendricks , and David Ruffin. The men catch a quick break and sign with Berry Gordy and Motown Records, and hit-after-hit soon follow close behind.

The interesting thing about the journey of the characters, and what makes this story so telling, is that book writer Dominique Morisseau never relies strictly on sparkle and shine. Instead, she tells the gritty truth behind the rise of the Temptations by diving into the darker side of their journey, one that is riddled with personal demons, drug addiction, alcoholism, domestic violence, and suicide. This is not your average Jukebox Musical. Through all the strife and turmoil, and tragedy the men face on their journey, Otis reminds us all that it's the music that will live on.

"Outside the world was exploding, and inside so were we..."

"The whole is greater than the sum of its parts..."

For our purposes, the performances on display here are extraordinary. Layered with just the right amount of heart, and soul, as an audience member you find yourself rooting for each of these men on their journey to fame. On the other side of the token, you also feel for their pain, their inner demons and emotional struggles. Getting five men together all with different personalities is no small feat, but these men work together in harmonious unison, and complete a brotherhood that is all their own.

Leading our tale as Otis Williams is Jeremy Kelsey who like any good narrator breaks the fourth wall seamlessly. He pulls the audience in and holds their attention till the final note. He's quick on his feet and smooth in delivery making this performance a showstopper.

As Paul Williams, E. Clayton Cornelious is powerful in vocal delivery and stage presence, adding a welcomed layer to the group.

As Eddie Kendricks, Jalen Harris is a standout. His vocal power and skill with choreography is unmatched here. The top register in his voice will give you chills. His delivery in the dialog is spot-on and you feel for his plight.

Harrel Holmes Jr. as Melvin Franklin is the perfect bass to ground the harmonies. He also provides comic relief in moments of tension and his delivery is spot on.

As David Ruffin, Elijah Ahmad Lewis is the showstopper. He delivers at an intensity of a rocket about to blast off and doesn't stop until the final note is sung. His performance from vocals to choreography are on a completely different level, and the power he provides is undeniable. You find yourself rooting for him one minute, and hating him the next, a completely stunning turn of performance and one worth seeing again and again.

Rounding out the rest of this truly sensational company are Brian C. Binion, Reggie Bromell, Felander, Shayla Brielle G., Melvin Gray Jr., Devin Holloway, Quiana Onrae'L Holmes, Ryan M. Hunt, Jeremy Kelsey, AJ Lockhart, Omar Madden, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Devin Price, Brittny Smith, Amber Mariah Talley, Andrew Volzer, and Nazarria Workman. All bring their A-Game and deliver a smooth, and spectacular performance from start to finish and should be commended for their work here.

Special mention goes to the incredible band leading the musical numbers. Each deliver exceptional renditions of the Temptation's classic numbers that will have you dancing and singing in your seats.

Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of the Temptations is only onstage through May 7, 2023 at the Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall. With stunning vocals, and sleek/smooth choreography this is one show not to be missed. The thing that compels me most about the musical is the meat beneath all the outstanding musical numbers. For you get a real sense of the men behind the songs, and what it took for them to rise to superstardom. You root for their triumphs, get mad at their personal struggles, almost as if you were a fly on the wall, or a sixth member of their group. Morisseau's exceptional writing delivers honest, and sincerely earnest performances in these men. We have all seen those Jukebox musicals that rely too much on fluff and never reveal too much of the biopic moments of the story, Ain't Too Proud does something different. It compels the audience to not only enjoy the music, but go to the depths of the emotions with each individual character in the story. If that isn't reason enough to make your way to the Straz Center this week, then what is? Do yourself the favor, travel with us back to Detroit for Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of the Temptations, you'll sure be glad you did.

" I know you wanna leave me, but I refuse to let you go..."

PHOTO CREDIT: EMILIO MADRID