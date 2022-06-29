Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Orpheum Theatre

Turn back the dial of time, crank up the volume and prepare to be entertained because that is exactly what is happening at the Orpheum Theatre this week.

The touring production of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations has finally arrived in Minneapolis and it is nothing short of mesmerizing.

It is no wonder that audiences have praised this production from the moment it hit the Great Bright Way in 2018. It has something for everyone: from the timeless hits we all know and love to the spectacular lighting and projection work and let's not forget the Tony Award winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo, who has such a mastery of the art form. It may seem like a simple task for a choreographer to take a show about a singing group (who was known for using microphones affixed to stands while performing) and just have them stand still but what Trujillo does with these actors is nothing short of incredible. Their movements are perfectly synced and they do anything but stand still for the duration of this 2 hour and 45 minute spectacle.

While the technical elements surely are impressive and bring delight at every juncture. It is worth noting that the story itself is not as glitzy. The backstory of The Temptations is not a fairy tale. As is bound to happen with any group of people, tensions begin to rise between the members as personal relationships begin to interfere in the group's goals to become the top music group, while having to juggle the side effects of becoming famous (drugs, alcohol and mental fatigue).

While it contains heavy themes, the book writers have ensured that even in the darkest of times, there was always a light at the end of the tunnel for our heroes.

The cast of actors and actresses that bring this incredible story to life are truly the stunners in this production. From Jalen Harris' soothing crooning to Elijah Ahmed Lewis's off the charts rock vocals, this show is all about the voices men who fronted this legendary singing group and boy do they deliver.

The music may be familiar and classified as "old", the performances are anything but. They are full of powerhouse vocals, deep emotions and dynamite dancing. It is a spectacular jukebox musical that definitely deserves to be seen if you are given the opportunity.

So, if you are looking for a night out on the town, The Orpheum Theatre is the place to be. The lights are ready to dazzle, the actors are ready to shock and awe you and the volume is cranked almost as high as The Temptations were on the charts. Welcome to the era of Rhythm and Blues, enjoy your stay.

Ain't Too Proud plays the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis thru July 10, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or The Hennepin Theatre District's website.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid