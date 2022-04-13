BWW Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center

The music needs no introduction: all the hits that made The Temptations a household name are represented in this energetic and enjoyable national tour of Ain't Too Proud. But what this jukebox musical adds is the story behind the songs, told with deft, impressionistic touches that will resonate long after you leave the theater.

This fast-paced two hour and thirty minute show follows the superstar group from the gritty streets of Detroit to the top of the charts, with all the high spots, challenges, and moments of pathos that such stories inevitably provide. But the book, by Dominique Morisseau manages to avoid the worst clichés of the genre by focusing on the human moments. The amount of story Morrisseau is able to compress into a few lines spoken over a song is truly impressive.

Featuring powerful voices all around and Tony-Award winning choreography by Sergio Trujillo -- combined with Des McAnuff's signature stylish direction -- this is a resonant and memorable evening of theater.

Marcus Paul James anchors the show as Otis Williams, the founding member of the group. The show leans heavily on James, and he delivers a powerful, nuanced performance and exceptional vocals. Harrell Holmes Jr. provides the deep bass of Melvin Franklin. Jalen Harris adds the falsetto of Eddie Kendricks. James T. Lane brings dance moves and authentic notes of tragedy as Paul Williams. Elijah Ahmad Lewis rounds out the original lineup as David Ruffin, whose self-aggrandizing antics drive much of the conflict. All the leads are a joy to watch and listen to, and the supporting cast is uniformly excellent, as one would expect in a national tour.

And it's hard to go wrong with this material. You'll hear thirty songs from the legendary Motown catalog, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone." That last is used to excellent dramatic effect in the mouth of Otis Williams' son, lamenting the years of connection lost while his father was on the road.

The scenic design by Robert Brill, projections by Peter Nigrini and lighting by Howell Binkley combine to create a compelling picture on stage. Whether it's suggesting a funeral with a simple casket lowering device slid in on a rail, or the complex choreography of multiple 1970s TV cameras roving the stage on tripods to capture an American Bandstand performance, the visual elements are flawless.

Is it a perfect show? No. You may find some frustration in the way many of the songs are cut short, a byproduct of trying to fit this many top-notch tunes into one evening. But if you're a fan of The Temptations -- or even if you're only familiar with their hits -- you'll find much to enjoy in both the music and the story of this amazing group of performers.

Ain't Too Proud at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., April 12-17. Wednesday April 13 7pm, Thur-Fri 7:30pm, Sat. 2pm and 8pm, Sun. 1pm & 6:30pm. Tickets $20-$94 available at the box office M-F 10-5, Sat 10-2 and two hours prior to curtain, (401) 421-2787. Online at https://www.ppacri.org/events/detail/aint-too-proud-the-life-and-times-of-the-temptations

Photo by Emilio Madrid