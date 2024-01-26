Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center celebrates the new year with the return of ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ the stylish, spirited 2019 Tony-winning musical about the unparalleled career and personal trials and tribulations of one of the most successful soul acts in history, The Temptations.

Narrated by Otis Williams (tenderly and diligently portrayed by Michael Andreaus), the only remaining survivor from the original band, and written by Dominique Morisseau (based on Williams’ memoir), ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ invites the audience on a lively, lengthy musical journey, from the band’s early days to Motown superstardom. Much like the biographical jukebox musicals that have taken Broadway by storm (‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Beautiful,’ ‘MJ The Musical,’ ‘A Beautiful Noise’), the story is told through songs, and audiences young and old will recognize most—if not all—their seemingly countless legendary hits, including ‘My Girl,’ ‘Get Ready,’ ‘Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone’ and the title track.

Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the production begins with a young Otis, fresh out of jail, determined to find a better way. He soon joins forces with Melvin Franklin (Harrell Homes, Jr.), Paul Williams (original Broadway cast member E. Clayton Cornelious), Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris), and David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis) to become The Temptations, with the help of Motown Records head Berry Gordy (Jeremy Kelsey) and songwriters Smokey Robinson (Derek Adams) and Norman Whitfield (Devin Price).

On a mostly empty stage with city names projected on the backdrop, Otis charts their musical adventures across the country, with high energy, toe-tapping renditions of all their classics, accompanied by electrifying dance routines. The band’s meteoric rise to fame is not all glitz and glamor, with each member—including Otis—suffering in one or way or another behind the scenes, while the nation is in its own turmoil during the time of the race riots in Detroit and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The cast is a veritable hotbed of talent, and while Otis may rightfully preach that “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” every performer who steps on the stage delivers his—and her—own vocal mastery. Speaking of which, kudos to Shayla Brielle G. as Tammi Terrell and Quiana Onrae’l Holmes as Josephine (Otis’s wife) for their understated performances, as well as the cameo appearance by The Supremes.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’ is a quintessential crowd pleaser, complete with familiar, uplifting songs, remarkable choreography, and a profound narrative arc that is equally personal and purposeful.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’ runs through January 28th at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit https://www.ppacri.org/