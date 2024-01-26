Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center

The Life and Times of The Temptations

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo 4 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center celebrates the new year with the return of ‘Ain’t Too Proud,’ the stylish, spirited 2019 Tony-winning musical about the unparalleled career and personal trials and tribulations of one of the most successful soul acts in history, The Temptations.

Narrated by Otis Williams (tenderly and diligently portrayed by Michael Andreaus), the only remaining survivor from the original band, and written by Dominique Morisseau (based on Williams’ memoir), ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ invites the audience on a lively, lengthy musical journey, from the band’s early days to Motown superstardom. Much like the biographical jukebox musicals that have taken Broadway by storm (‘Jersey Boys,’ ‘Beautiful,’ ‘MJ The Musical,’ ‘A Beautiful Noise’), the story is told through songs, and audiences young and old will recognize most—if not all—their seemingly countless legendary hits, including ‘My Girl,’ ‘Get Ready,’ ‘Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone’ and the title track.

Directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the production begins with a young Otis, fresh out of jail, determined to find a better way. He soon joins forces with Melvin Franklin (Harrell Homes, Jr.), Paul Williams (original Broadway cast member E. Clayton Cornelious), Eddie Kendricks (Jalen Harris), and David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis) to become The Temptations, with the help of Motown Records head Berry Gordy (Jeremy Kelsey) and songwriters Smokey Robinson (Derek Adams) and Norman Whitfield (Devin Price).

On a mostly empty stage with city names projected on the backdrop, Otis charts their musical adventures across the country, with high energy, toe-tapping renditions of all their classics, accompanied by electrifying dance routines. The band’s meteoric rise to fame is not all glitz and glamor, with each member—including Otis—suffering in one or way or another behind the scenes, while the nation is in its own turmoil during the time of the race riots in Detroit and the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The cast is a veritable hotbed of talent, and while Otis may rightfully preach that “the whole is greater than the sum of its parts,” every performer who steps on the stage delivers his—and her—own vocal mastery. Speaking of which, kudos to Shayla Brielle G. as Tammi Terrell and Quiana Onrae’l Holmes as Josephine (Otis’s wife) for their understated performances, as well as the cameo appearance by The Supremes.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’ is a quintessential crowd pleaser, complete with familiar, uplifting songs, remarkable choreography, and a profound narrative arc that is equally personal and purposeful.

‘Ain’t Too Proud’ runs through January 28th at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-421-2787 or visit https://www.ppacri.org/




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group Photo
Review: HIR transfixes at The Wilbury Theatre Group

What did our critic think of HIR at The Wilbury Theatre Group? Before trans entered our vernacular as a standalone word, we used it mostly as a prefix to indicate something was being changed into another version of itself — be it energy into other energy (transduction), language into other language (translation), or shape into other shape (transformation). Regardless of the type of boundary it invites us to cross, trans- always invites us to trace the edge of what is, and then venture beyond that edge to create something new.

2
Review: ANNUAL 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Dazzles Again at Contemporary Theater Company Photo
Review: ANNUAL 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL Dazzles Again at Contemporary Theater Company

CTC'S ANNUAL 24-HOUR PLAY FESTIVAL DAZZLES AGAIN at Contemporary Theater Company. Written, produced, and performed in a day. Amazing.

3
Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces Schedule of Upcoming Events Photo
Cotuit Center For The Arts Announces Schedule of Upcoming Events

Cotuit Center for the Arts will unveil this incredible list of highly anticipated performances and events.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Rhode Island! Winners include Stadium Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company and more.

From This Author - Christopher Verleger

Chris has been reviewing theater throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts since 2006. He lives and works in Southern Rhode Island.... (read more about this author)

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts CenterReview: AIN'T TOO PROUD at Providence Performing Arts Center
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Attleboro Community TheatreReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Attleboro Community Theatre
Review: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community PlayersReview: BIG, THE MUSICAL at The Community Players
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater CompanyReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company

Videos

Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years Video
Jimmy Awards Alumni Get Ready to Celebrate 15 Years
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month Video
THE TEMPEST: A SURROUND SOUND ODYSSEY Will Stream Next Month
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single Video
Ariana DeBose & Boy George Team Up For 'Electric Energy' Single
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Radiant Vermin in Rhode Island Radiant Vermin
J-DAPA (2/02-2/10)
Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/17-7/21)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Rhode Island Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/14-4/14)
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
Company in Rhode Island Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You