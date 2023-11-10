Review: Get Ready for AIN'T TOO PROUD at Broadway Sacramento

One of the most recognizable names in recording history has been immortalized in another jukebox musical. What makes this one different, however, is the infectious energy of the cast, the widespread appeal of the music, and the unparalleled enthusiasm of an insatiable audience. Ain’t Too Proud, The Life and Times of The Temptations, is the Tony Award-winning story of The Temptations as told through the eyes of its founding member, Otis Williams.

Williams narrates the evolution of the group, so the highs and lows are seen through his eyes. As the only surviving original member, there is no one to dispute his version of the events that led to three of the men leaving The Temptations; however, the story reads much like other biographical musicals, strengthening its veracity. A meteoric rise to fame paired with a nomadic life leads to violence, a feeling of invincibility, and a battle with drugs and alcohol. While the storyline is similar, the music sets Ain’t Too Proud apart. “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” are a few of the hits that had the audience on their feet and dancing in the middle of the show. Was it proper theatre etiquette? Maybe not, but it was fun to watch.

From the opening strains of “Ain’t Too Proud,” we are on a ride of pure entertainment. The audience’s delight and anticipation were palpable, lending electricity to an already charged atmosphere. The cast left everything they had on stage, particularly Elijah Ahmad Lewis, whose charismatic David Ruffin was astonishingly captivating as he veered between heartthrob and villain. His more serious counterpart, Michael Andreaus’ Otis Williams, brought a practical side to the group, although he was not without his own trials. Andreaus did a fine job navigating a complex role, leading us through the many rebirths of The Temptations as they faced different obstacles. Breaking through to a white market, deaths, addictions, and separations were all covered by Andreaus in his resigned way. The other members were also fantastic. Paul Williams (E. Clayton Cornelious), Eddie Kendricks (Devin Holloway), and Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes, Jr.) are all vocal powerhouses gifted with some smooth moves (choreographed by Sergio Trujillo).

If you think you’re too young (or too old) to enjoy Ain’t Too Proud, think again. Its vitality will appeal to everyone, and it’s a perfect celebration of youth, hope, and the healing power of music.

Ain’t Too Proud plays at Broadway Sacramento through November 12th. Tickets may be purchased online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

PC: Emilio Madrid