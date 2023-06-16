Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Dazzling at the Schuster Center through Sunday

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Review: AIN'T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

Spectacular.  Wow.  Stunning.  All of these adjectives can be applied to the musical AIN’T TOO PROUD THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS running now at the Schuster Center for the Performing Arts through Sunday. 

AIN’T TOO PROUD, book by Dominique Morriseau and Music from 

The Legendary Motown Catalog is based on the book by the only remaining original member of the Temptations, Otis Williams, THE TEMPTATIONS, that is now on my reading list.  The musical tells the story of the forming of the Temptations, through the sometimes tumultuous times, sometimes tragic, as they make their way to the number 1 Motown act, as the group goes on through many member changes and personality conflicts.  All of the music was phenomenal and had everyone in the audience on their feet by the end of the show.  It was an amazing ending to Dayton Live’s season and I would be happy to see it again and again.  

 Paul Tazewell’s costumes beautifully evoke the period and had several dresses that I wanted to steal for my own wardrobe.  The orchestra, conducted by Jonathan “Smitti” Smith was wonderful and brought the music to wonderful life. Choreography by Sergio Trujillo is so much fun and made you want to dance in the aisles.  I have used all of the great synonyms for fantastic in this review but they all apply.  

The performances of the original five Temps, Otis Williams (Michael Andraeus), Paul Williams (E Clayton Cornelious), Eddie Kendrick (Jalen Harris), Melvin Franklin (Harrell Holmes, Jr), and David Ruffin (Elijah Ahmad Lewis), are the largest part of the production with the add ins of some of the replacements, played by Dwayne P.Mitchell, Devin Holloway and Omar Madden.  The ladies cannot be forgotten either, most notably Quiana Onrae’l Holmes and Amber Mariah Talley.  My favorite songs of the evening were some of my all time favorites,” Papa Was a Rolling Stone”, and of course,”Ain’t too Proud to Beg” but my absolute favorite performance of the evening was Elijah Ahmad Lewis singing “I Wish it Would Rain”.  It was the singularly most moving performance of a song that I have ever had the privilege to see in person.  Michael Andraeus was also superb as Otis Williams, who also served as narrator of the story.  I just loved them all. 

If you saw and enjoyed this performance, you can also see the current version of the Temptations, at the Rose Music Center this summer on July 23 at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights.  

Tickets are available through the box office at www.daytonlive.org, or by calling the box office at 937-228-3630.  Remaining performances are Friday at 8 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday at 1 PM and 630 PM.  You should not miss this show.  Really.  Buy your tickets now.  

Photo by Matthew Murphy




